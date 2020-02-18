"We saw 'Adú' as a kind of Huckleberry Finn on two African kids." Salvador Calvo, director of the first success of Spanish cinema in 2020

Share it:

With the latest Oscar phenomenon back on the billboard ('Parasites') and the biggest premiere in the history of video game-based cinema ('Sonic'), a small island of hope called 'Adú' takes more than half a million spectators to theaters while increasing its presence in theaters after the first week on the bill.

We speak with Salvador Calvo, director of first success of Spanish cinema in 2020. It has already exceeded 4 million euros at the box office.

'Adú', the last miracle of Spanish cinema

Salvador Calvo is not a newcomer. More than fifteen years of experience in a host of television projects of all types and sizes supported his leap to the feature film with the ambitious' 1898. The last of the Philippines'. Now, with 'Adú', Calvo demonstrates his good eye for stories with direct hit to the heart of the spectator We met with his director to verify that, in effect, no one saw this success coming more than deserved.

Kiko Vega (KV): Congratulations on the success of the movie, did anyone expect such a welcome?

Salvador Calvo (SC): No, not at all. Not in the best of our dreams. We were confident that the movie was a beautiful story and that it could reach people, but we never imagined something similar to the figures that are being given. These numbers are reserved almost exclusively for comedy or American cinema. It is not what is usually reserved for a social-themed film, so current and dramatic. We are very happy with the welcome.

KV: After many years of television you get into a brutal debut with ‘1898: The Last of the Philippines’, a type of less and less common project in our cinema. Now you repeat with 'Adú', another ambitious project. Do you feel more comfortable in the face of big challenges?

SC: I like both things, but it is true that in the cinema I can do more personal things, but it is also true that on TV in recent years I had done such things, stories that touched me closely. I was beginning to choose and that made the projects closer to me, like 'Cain's father', 'Stolen children' or 'Alakrana'.

KV: How and when do you get involved with 'Adú'?

SC: It emerged as a result of the filming of '1898. The last of the Philippines', in Santa Lucía de Tirajana. We were rolling for a month and a half and my family moved there. In order not to stay at home without doing anything, my partner started working as a volunteer at the CEAR (Spanish Commission for Refugee Assistance) in the town next door, Vecindario. Every day, you kicked, constantly. He told me cases that made your hair stand on end. Young children who arrive with mothers and sisters who receive strange treatment and handle money. As it turns out, they are not really relatives. One of the cases was investigated and found to be children to market in organ trafficking networks of human beings. They had no relationship with those adults. They explained to us that the Canary Islands is one of the corners of a bestial organ trafficking market. Every time boats arrive, there are bikers looking for children who arrive alone to take them.

The other story that struck me was that of a Somali boy whose uncle raped every night in the company of his friends. One day he told his father and the father told him that if he did not want them both killed, he had to flee. He crossed the desert and survived prostituting himself. He arrived in Morocco, paid for his place in a patera and He died ten days after arriving in Spain. Those two terrifying stories affected me.

I commented on the shooting with Luis Tosar and Álvaro Cervantes and we said yes, that something had to be done with that. When we finished the Philippines movie I met Alejandro Hernández, a screenwriter I always work with, and we thought about crossing those two children in a road movie to Europe, a kind of Huckleberry Finn on two African kids. Hence the first story is born, which is the core of the movie.

KV: As you said, you repeat project with people with whom you have been collaborating for many years (actors, music, editing …), almost as a family. Was it the best option to approach this story?

SC: If you usually work with people with whom you understand yourself well and everything works, why not repeat. My editor (Jaime Colis) has worked with me all my life and we understand each other perfectly, almost without speaking. He is riding the movie while I roll it and I assure you that all expectations are met. The same goes for Roque Baños. We met in my previous movie but I remember the late Pedro Costa, who warned me of how well you work with him. He is such an great artist that it is a joy to be able to work with him. And I put them all to the test, because in between we made 'Maras', a short without remuneration, and there they were at the foot of the canyon. Having such a team, that they follow you everywhere, is a luxury.

KV: Has it been a shooting as demanding as that of 1898?

SC: Well yes. This project was warlike, very complex. A lot of makeup, a lot of detonations … but in reality we had only one location. And also as the footage went by, it was being limited. The difficulty here is that we have a continuous road movie. We have the trip of Adú and Massar, two African children traveling from Cameroon to Melilla. There we had a constant change of landscape, we did not repeat a location, which made it very complex for production and for the art department. Every day was a new world, a new set. The same happened in the history of Luis Tosar and Anna Castillo, a trip in reverse that also involved different landscapes, decorations and even ethnicities.

KV: How was the casting process until I found Moustapha Oumarou?

SC: It was very complicated. In my previous movie we had five of the best actors in our cinema and a lot of new talents. It was like a Ferrari, very relaxed. You know that none will fail. Here the vertigo arrives when confronting three protagonists that it was impossible to find with experience with those ages and those requirements. Finding local African boys with experience was impossible, so you had to find someone who looked like the character. A child cannot compose a character, does not have that ability to make a character away from himself, so you have to look for the closest thing to the character. And we went to Africa to look for him. If he eats with his hands it is because he usually eats like this. If he walks barefoot through the jungle, it is because he usually walks like this. That would not be given to us by a child who has grown up in Paris or Madrid. It would not have been natural.

With that premise we sent Cendrine Lapuyade, chief of casting specialized in street casting, to the capital of Benin, where we would go to shoot, in search of that child. After two months he did not finish finding him and asked us to go further north, where there were other ethnicities, and where he hoped he could find our Adú. What happens is that there is dangerous to move, because it is Boko Haram area and it was a bit delicate. We tried for a maximum of ten days and one day leaving a school he met a child who noticed them. They passed a ball a couple of times until he approached and said "what are you doing here, white". There was our Adú. It was complicated but he found a diamond. It was impossible to find someone more suitable.

KV: Did you have anything left in the script that you couldn't bring to the screen?

SC: As we did not think it would be a 100% profitable and safe project, it is true that we had to adjust the script to the budget we had. Now that he's here, I don't miss anything, but it's true that in the script there were things that were somewhat more ambitious, told of some more ambitious world, like the jump of the fence. But movies end up being what they are and I'm sure that 'Adú' is how it had to be.

"The collaboration of the platforms will be essential to move forward"

KV: You have brought to the screens a lot of material adapted or based on real stories. What novel or what life would you like to adapt if you could choose with total freedom

SC: There are many, but if I had the money from a Hollywood production I would like to do 'Leon the African', by Amin Maalouf. A novel that fascinates me and tells the story of a boy born shortly before the fall of Granada and has to go to the city of Timbuktu, the fifteen black kingdoms located between the Niger and the Nile, and Constantinople. In the end he ends up being an advisor to Pope Leo X and Julio de Médicis. An exciting and incredible story that tells an epic of a real character, was the guy who wrote the first maps of Africa.

KV: That sounds 100% Salvador Calvo!

SC: The truth is that there is a love there, yes.

KV: Netflix participates in the film, and had already distributed part of your foreigner's work abroad. Have you noticed the arrival of new aid in the form of platforms?

SC: Well yes. At a time when we were more suffocated, with fewer and fewer rooms, an incredible path has been opened with this new form of consumption. And the platforms have also realized that to be up to those contents that are lost with those closures, you had to get involved. And that is a respite. With the chains we had before we did not give to make a profitable production. The collaboration of Netflix, Movistar +, Amazon, HBO … will be essential in order to move on.