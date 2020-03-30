we review the 14 films of a true master of fantastic cinema

Share it:

Often associated with Brian Yuzna, producer of more than one of his films, including 'Re-Animator', the unforgettable Stuart Gordon has since been deservedly regarded as a master of terror. Unfortunately, he was also the last to leave us after a few years when we have also said goodbye to his colleagues Tobe Hooper or Larry Cohen. It goes for you, master.

The legend is born

Born on August 11, 1947 in Chicago, Stuart Gordon began to surprise both the public and his family and teachers by mounting a psychedelic and satirical parody of 'Peter Pan' at the University of Wisconsin in 1968. In the play, the eternal boy and his allies had become hippies fighting pirates suspiciously like the Chicago police, minions in the service of the city's mayor at the time. That it also included a group of naked dancers, allegedly under the influence of drugs, was enough to put the future filmmaker to sleep in prison. The only sad note in this whole matter is that Stuart Gordon left us without being able to take this very personal vision to the cinema.

Still in the mood for a draw, he began a relatively long career in theater at the Chicago Organic Theater, a experimental company inspired by Marvel comics which he helped create in 1971, and where he supervised many works, including 'Sexual Perversity in Chicago' written by David Mamet, who would end up being good friends with Gordon. There also began an excellent friendship relationship with some of the actors, such as Dennis Franz or Joe Mantegna.

In 1979, he adapted one of these works to television, 'Bleacher Bums', a first behind-the-scenes experience not easy to track today.

In the early eighties, his desire for cinema led him to his first feature film, adapting very freely the work of H.P. Lovecraft in the seminal 'Re-Animator'. There would begin another relationship with producer Charles Band (then head of Empire Pictures), Brian Yuzna (also producer) and actors Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton.

'Re-Animator' (1985)

Stuart Gordon's first movie! 'Re-Animator' released the name Lovecraft off of the minority circuits. It's also fair to note that this is a bit of a treacherous party with the rather less jovial spirit of the writer's overall work, though not so much with the series of misadventures one finds in 'Herbert West: Reanimator. Stuart Gordon had total freedom that is appreciated in his constant bloodshed and a twisted eroticism that one will never know if he was serious or not.

The film has a huge cast, with Jeffrey Combs as the eternal resuscitator Herbert West, Bruce Abbott, as the ideal companion of fatigue and the great Barbara Crampton bringing charisma, beauty and suffering. A classic movie that transcends series B and that even today it is still the best adaptation of Lovecraft to the screen. Gordon would approach the teacher more times, but never spinning so fine.

'Re-Sonator' (From Beyond, 1986)

A year later, the party was still in full swing. Taking as a basis a very brief history of Lovecraft, 'From beyond', of just twelve pages, and repeating team, Stuart Gordon and his people clung to a thunderous climax to sustain a film that over the years it has been gaining adherents and, although it will never live up to its predecessor, it is considered a more than worthy new installment lovecraftian.

In Italy and again under the Empire banner and under the leadership of Brian Yuzna, the result was a sadomasochistic horror tale with a much more discreet success than that of the previous film. Her relentless rhythm and her non-stop in extreme and grotesque situations make her one of the sure bets for a boring pandemic afternoon.

Dolls (1987)

Along with Ed Naha, a colleague with whom I would conceive 'Honey, I've Shrunk the Kids,' and a veteran of the Charles Band and company "scene," Stuart Gordon strayed from Lovecraft and his usual star team for a more traditional approach to the genre in what would be his third feature film.

With a cast that for the first time is not up to its director, 'Dolls' remains a couple of steps below its previous works, although that does not make it a bad movie at all. Its atmosphere, the adjusted duration and some situations carried out by the owners of the mansion form, along with the spectacular facial of the small inanimate beings (or not) some of the most memorable memories of the video clubs of the late eighties.

Robot Jox (1989)

With a budget of $ 10 million, this film was the most ambitious ever produced by the Empire. Obviously also was the one that closed. Announced then as a "never seen before" experience, the expectations shortened between a budget too tight in terms of ambitions and the bankruptcy of the Empire studios during the end of filming and post-production. The film had a good season in the cold hell from the fridge to go directly to the domestic market in more than half the world.

Originally a very personal project, 'Robot Jox' should have been a trustworthy project between Charles Band and Stuart Gordon after several collaborations, but in reality it was not. Band asked the director to offer him a demo (which will eventually serve as an opening sequence) before getting involved in the project. For his part, Gordon hired novelist Joe Haldeman, an award-winning science fiction author for 'Eternal War', to write the script about his own story. The relationship between the two began a couple of years earlier, when Gordon thought about adapting his successful novel, published in the mid-1970s.

The Limit of Destiny (Daughter of Darkness, 1990) – The Pit and the Pendulum (1991)

We continue going through the shelves of the video stores of our lives to meet again with another little gordon classic and a film for television (in reality they were both, since the film with Lance Henriksen acting as Torquemada went directly to video) that was originally to be shot in Romania and ended in Hungary.

The moat and the pendulum, the more accessible of both, was a filming experience. Henriksen and Gordon didn't exactly get along during the three weeks of filming. Three weeks in which the actor, to get completely into the inquisitor's skin, was fed solely on bread and waterAlthough some alcohol was also tied during Oliver Reed's visits to the set. The film is a much more modest vision than what Gordon had had for years in the spotlight, and in which Peter O'Toole, Sherilyn Fenn and Billy Dee Williams were the stars.

Hellish Fortress (Fortress, 1992)

Because an aborted project Titled 'Thor,' a story of a killer turtle that collapsed due to the triumph of, well, 'The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,' and a job as an executive producer on 'Honey, I've Shrunk the Kids,' we had to wait a couple of long years to meet Stuart Gordon again.

First as one of the participants in the writing of the script for Abel Ferrara's 'Body Snatchers' (Larry Cohen was also around), and then later directing the endearing 'Infernal Fortress', with Christopher Lambert and, of course, Jeffrey Combs. The somewhat higher budget than 'Robot Jox' resulted in notable success, especially outside of the United States. In fact, a long time later the also-disappeared Geoff Murphy would take care of a sequel that did not interest anyone, not without 'Escape from Absolom' also targeting the same car.

An amazing castle (Castle Freak, 1995)

And in the mid-90s we return to the starting point. Charles Band had rehabilitated his financial health with his new company, Full Moon, and the team of 'Re-Animator' (except Brian Yuzna, then involved in 'Crying Freeman: the lost paradises' and 'The dentist') met to the occasion. Oh Lovecraft also joined the party, since the film adapts his story 'The Intruder'.

Strangely poetic, obviously televised, and as theatrical as it should be from where it came from, the film features Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton lending a hand to a story that would have needed a good shot of fluorescent green serum to revitalize the tone a bit. This Full Moon production is a movie with a couple of good ideas, but it's easy to understand that, with half the budget of 'Re-Animator', it also offers half the fun. Logical considering that after a few years it was Gordon's first movie with full control and without any restriction beyond the budget.

Space Truckers (1996)

A film that, as always in the filmography of Stuart Gordon, gives what it promises: truckers from outer space. At first glance all this may seem like a joke, a parody of other more 'serious' science fiction epics. In part it is. But only in part. This worthy successor to 'Flash Gordon' was supposed to be a definitive shuttle for the filmmaker after the success of 'Infernal Fortress', but nothing went as it should. The everlasting distribution problems that accompanied Gordon throughout his life caused the North American premiere of the film to be via HBO.

Gordon had the idea for space truckers for years, and ended up raising a budget of $ 25 million. Like a good theater-seasoned filmmaker, the chemistry of the actors was accomplished with plenty of rehearsal time before filming. There was only a cast member who never wanted to do a single rehearsal and which we almost always see in a first and only shot. Let's see if you guess who.

The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit (1998)

Another one of those movies that no one seems to have seen despite opening at Sundance in 1998. Disney budgeted the film on a television levelSince the studio realized that they couldn't release the film in movie theaters without increasing the actors' salaries, it was finally released directly to the video after appearing at some film festivals, Fantasporto or Austin among them. .

Adapting a Ray Bradbury play written by the author himself, it stars an attractive cast led by Joe Mantegna, who has already he had done the same with his theatrical version in the mid-70s. Hopefully Disney + will finish including it among its offer, although on US land the film is available on Amazon Prime.

Dagon: the sect of the sea (2001)

Stuart Gordon's third approach to the world of Lovecraft is without a doubt the best movie out of the Fantastic Factory, insane homeland horror factory that was possibly ahead of its time.

'Dagon' is a film full of light and shadow that complement each other with pleasure. The atmosphere is unforgiving and the Galician locations are one of the great successes of the film. Its unique cast featured Ezra Godden, the hero of the story, constantly evoking Jeffrey Combs. Macarena Gómez debuted in the cinema as a priestess and Paco Rabal said goodbye to the cinema and the world of the living as an alcoholic veteran who knows the darkness that surrounds the town.

On a visual level, the human skin masks used by creatures are an idea that is as cheap as it is effective. Unfortunately, the post-production infographic did not live up to all of the above, leaving a bitter aftertaste despite being the roundest, honest and frenetic horror epic of the extinct FF.

King of the Ants (2003)

This modest and poignant production showed that behind the signature of Stuart Gordon was an author in capital letters. Beginning of what would be his final trilogy, the trilogy of pessimism, was part of a process of renewal that over time has proven to be a master movement only at the level of very few chosen. Unclassifiable, surely the most complex of his career, 'King of the Ants' is an amazing work.

We now find ourselves with the usual excesses of a director who did not want to go to the easy side, but without the background mockery that he always managed until then. The violence of the film lasts over time, taking any absent-minded fan by surprise: the wounds of this film do not heal over time. One of his richest and most personal films, despite not being behind a script by Charlie Higson that adapted his own novel.

Edmond (2005)

At last the two friends found an opportunity to work together. David Mamet adapts his work for his friend Stuart Gordon to find his ideal protagonist in William H. Macy. Second installment of the trilogy of pessimism, the hell of 'Edmond' evokes Paul Schrader and the Scorsese of crazy nights, as the character descends into a ghostly abyss, crashing into his values.

Of course, his ten million dollars were never amortized in his business career, although his cult status and the fifteen years that have passed since its premiere have returned some more dollars.

Stuck (2007)

The end of the trilogy and a career in the cinema, 'Stuck' kept the good shape of his last titles, being the most cynical, fantasy and, in his own way, explicit. In a society where indifference towards others is almost obligatory, Gordon and his screenwriter John Strysik make their party look nice while vomits all the bile that is left inside

'Stuck' was a surprise for those of us who had the privilege of attending its screening in Sitges 2007. A simple, unpretentious film that has the merit of plunging us into a crazy story capable of making us forget the sad reality. A work to recover Few genre filmmakers have left such an accurate epitaph. Oh, by the way: the movie is inspired by a real event that happened in 2001 in Fort Worth, Texas.

With the loss of Stuart Gordon, we are a filmmaker of the unrepeatable genre. Unique and capable of transmitting all his personality to collective works as irregular as the 'Masters of Horror' or 'Fear Itself'. In addition, he knew how to follow his own and rule out a career among millions and successes after the creation of "Honey, I have shrunk the children" to continue doing his with his colleagues by profession and low worlds. Have a good trip, master. Here we will continue to enjoy your legacy until we meet again.