We retrace the narrative arc of Amazing Spider-Man that was never published

March 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Comic book writer Rick Remender has ended his collaboration with Marvel in 2014, leaving behind an incredible curriculum dotted with works such as Uncanny Avengers, The Punisher and perhaps the most memorable, X-Force.

Despite having worked on several important serializations of the House of Ideas, never had the opportunity to write and publish a story on Spider-Man. Lately, however, the screenwriter has shared with his readers an old project from 2009 dedicated to Spider-Man, who unfortunately never saw the light of day.

The narrative arc, "Pandora's Box", was made for the run of Amazing Spider-Man, and would have told the mysteries behind Peter Parker's superpower company. He was not the only one who was irradiated by the spider's power, also other subjects such as Red Ant, Parasite, Toxic Beetle, Black Wasp they had been exposed. Throughout the story, these characters would have abandoned their captivity and we would have seen Spider-Man radiate an entire city with the spider's powers.

Reading the script shared by the writer, the impression is that the story had all the credentials to refresh Spidey's vicissitudes, through the exploration of a theme – the origins of the radioactive spider – of which, even today, many would like to know more about the background. What do you think of it? Would you have liked such a story? Tell us below in the comments.

Joe Quesada celebrated the latest weekly releases with a Spider-Man illustration. Cover number 19 of Miles Morales' Spider-Man suggests the start of a new Clone Saga.

