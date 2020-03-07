We present this discarded Wolverine concept art

Share it:

Throughout its editorial history, a super hero often changes the look of his costume. A little because some need to be updated in recent times, a little for history reasons (for example the black Spider-man costume). Let's see this discarded concept art that shows us Wolverine of the X-Men.

Certainly Wolverine is the most famous mutant in the history of the Marvel Universe. The Canadian, over the years, has had numerous costume changes. From the first rudimentary costume of 1974 (in that story he faces Hulk), passing through the brown one, up to the leather jacket worn during the run by the Scottish writer Grant Morrison. This version that we show you at the bottom of the news is the work of the artist Jerad Marantz who had to work on a project on the X-Men then abandoned. The costume appears to be the right mix of past and present, presenting the yellow and blue colors that Wolvie has worn a lot. On the chest there is also a sort of X and a reinforcement on the chest of the character. In sharing his work, Marantz said: "I have always wanted to work on Wolverine. Finally I had my chance, but the project was canceled. I had to make a wide range of sketches exploring different interpretations of the costume."

Some rumors on the internet link this costume to the rumor that Henry Cavill would like as next Wolverine. Rumor promptly denied for now. But would you hypothetically like this costume worn by Cavill? Please let us know in the comments. In the meantime, we are seeing major changes in the X-Men series. On number 7 of the main mutant headline, Nightcrawler would like to found an X-religion.