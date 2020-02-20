'We only have to dance' faces homophobia in Georgia

Share it:

European cinema is usually one of the most socially risky, always trying to report injustices and giving us great stories along the way. One of the latest examples is the Swedish 'We can only dance' ('And then we danced' in its English version) directed by Levan Akin, a young Swedish director of Georgian parents, and who was selected by the Film Academy of his country to represent Sweden in the Oscars of 2020, although it remained at the gates of passing the cut.

In 'We only have to dance', we meet Merab, a young man who has been rehearsing for a long time in the Georgia National Dance Company with her dance partner, Mary. Suddenly, his life turns upside down when the carefree and charismatic Irakli appears and becomes his most powerful rival, but also his greatest object of desire. In a conservative atmosphere, Merab faces the need to break free and risk everything in the effort.

Homophobia in Georgia

The idea of ​​the story arose when Levan Akin, the director, was stunned by a demonstration in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, protesting against the rights of LGBTI people. The images of the demonstration cut anyone's breath, because it was massive. In fact, in Georgia about 94% of the inhabitants categorically oppose equal marriage. So Levan Akin, as soon as he saw it, began shaping his story of 'We can only dance'.

Avalon

When he began his investigation, he traveled to Georgia and went directly to the Georgia National School of Dance. But when he told his story and asked for help to document himself, those responsible said:

In Georgian dance there is no homosexuality

The company also called for the boycott of the project and measured for the rest of the country's dance schools to also reject their support for the Akin movie. But that did not stop the young filmmaker. Contact with Levan Gelbakhiani via Instagram to offer you the leading role. Gelbakhiani is not an actor, but a dancer, but that is what Akin was looking for: a dancer with personality, willing to help him in his complaint against homophobia reigning in the European country.

Gradually the project was lifted and filming began on Georgian streets but, despite the fact thatHomosexuality is bequeathed in the country since 2000, the latent homophobia is so powerful that the shooting had problems from the beginning, with continuous protests, forcing the team to go to the shooting set with bodyguards, something more typical of a war zone than of the filming of a movie that only intends to celebrate freedom.

Avalon

The problems with 'We only have to dance' did not end there, as far-right groups in the country called the boycott of the film's premiere. "We will not allow the propaganda of perversion. We will frustrate the premiere" were the words of leader of the nationalist movement Georgian March. On the day of the premiere, hundreds of people gathered in front of the cinema, forcing the police to establish a police security cordon to guarantee the entry of the attendees.

But the protesters were extremely violent, throwing objects at the spectators, injuring one of them, who had to leave the place. In spite of everything, the film sold out tickets in the three days that its exhibition lasted.

'We only have to dance' is a very necessary film for the times, and that reminds us that homophobia and lgtbfobia continue to roam freely in much of the world, making it clear that we should not lower our guard at any time. The rise of the extreme right in certain parts of Eastern Europe mainly attacks lgtbi people and 'We only have to dance' denounces that situation with a bittersweet film, but with portentous interpretations, with some dance scenes that manage to take your breath away .