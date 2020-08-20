We Never Learn: impressions of Taishi Tsutsui's new harem comedy

Share it:

From Nisekoi to 100% Strawberry, passing through OreImo, OreShura, OreGairu and the madman Haganai, there are now hundreds of school and sentimental comedies with a harem background proposed to us by the Japanese industry and, although the vast majority of these usually end with a rather predictable and intuitive ending from the very first chapters of the story, every single work belonging to the aforementioned genre tends to acquire considerable popularity in a very short time. This is usually due to to the overwhelming humorous charge that distinguishes them, which continuously generates hilarious situations and bordering on the absurd, and the not underestimated component ecchi, which in some cases has even been elevated to the backbone of the work (just think of the itchy ones To LOVE-Ru and Ghost Inn – Yuna's Inn, whose nude scenes outnumber all others).

After the enthralling The Quintessential Quintuplets, who charmed us with a story that is anything but ordinary and focused on five sisters who are physically identical, but almost at the antipodes from the character point of view, by popular demand also arrives in Italy We Never Learn – or Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai, if you prefer the original nomenclature – which, in the three years that have passed since the beginning of its serialization on the pages of the illustrious Japanese weekly Shonen Jump, has already received an animated adaptation in two seasons. In these sunny days of August we have leafed through the first two issues, discovering a carefree and amusing intertwining.

A penniless nerd struggling with brilliant donkeys

Serialized within months of each other, in fact We Never Learn and the more original The Quintessential Quintuplets have several points in common, but among these the most obvious is undoubtedly the background of the main protagonist: a student who is quite loyal to the study and always willing to go out of his way to help his family or people. very dear to him. The youngest of four children and fatherless Nariyuki Yuiga has reached the last year of high school and would like to continue his studies, but the extremely limited resources available to the family have left him with only one way: to work hard to get a full university scholarship. With this precise goal in mind, Nariyuki attended the Ichinose Institute, a high school that every year grants its brightest students a special "VIP recommendation", which is why the boy, for the entire duration of high school, was forced to give up sport and any other extracurricular activity to improve their grades more and more and secure a scholarship.

Although he cannot excel in any subject, on the day of the fateful interview the exemplary average of Nariyuki pushes the headmaster to grant him the coveted recommendation, provided however that the nerd satisfies a particular request: he will have to tutor three prodigious girls and help them enter their selected universities.

Slim and tall as a model, the charming Fumino Furuhashi she is a real monster in literature and more generally in the humanities, so much so that her companions have given her the nickname "sleeping beauty in the literary forest"; not caring about her natural gifts, the girl would like to attend a renowned science faculty to study astronomybut unfortunately he has a phobia of numbers and when he reads a page full of mathematical symbols he cannot concentrate.

Bassina and with a prosperous breast, the pretty one Rizu Ogata, called by all "Thumbelina, the super pocket computer", is instead an unparalleled phenomenon in physics and mathematics; although I cannot understand human feelings at all, it is obsessed with the idea of ​​studying psychology, but his performance in the humanities leaves much to be desired.

Equipped with exceptional coordination, technique and physical endurance, athletics Uruka Takemoto – also nicknamed "the sparkling ebony siren"- she is finally a budding swimming champion, while her academic skills are very bad and her serious insufficiency in English risks precluding her access to university. In middle school she was in class with Nariyuki and she is in love with it, but she still can't tell him what she feels.

Since his future will also depend on the outcome of the assignment, the young Nariyuki will take the difficult task received very seriously and will devise from time to time alternative and quite creative systems to help the three companions to overcome their respective difficulties, but during the path will be continuously in the center of unpleasant misunderstandings and embarrassing situations.

Indulge in hidden dreams or cultivate prodigious talents?

The seemingly simple storyline of We Never Learn it is counterbalanced by a rather serious main theme capable of making the reader reflect on a very current topic. Although Nariyuki ardently desires to obtain the VIP recommendation and help the three "students" to see their respective wishes fulfilled, the protagonist will be plagued by a dilemma and will end up constantly wondering if it is right to encourage the companions to wasting one's natural gifts in pursuit of fairly childish dreams. In a society where parents and educators are used to pushing young people towards their inclinations and to make the most of natural talents, We Never Learn therefore try to face the delicate theme of preparation for adulthood and to the numerous compromises that this requires, arguing from time to time the reasons that push the female protagonists to swim against the tide despite the insurmountable difficulties placed on their path.

Reading the first two volumes of the work, however, we had the impression that the troubled themes just mentioned have only a minor role in the economy of the story. Taishi Tsutsui. Being a romantic comedy complete with a harem constantly in orbit around the protagonist, the risk is that the author sacrifices the deepening of the heroines and the evolution of the main plot on the altar of fanservice and the multiple clichés that generally plague this popular type of manga.

On the other hand, despite the presence of stereotyped characters, we must admit that the bizarre situations proposed by We Never Learn they succeed in the fundamental task of amusing the reader and surprising him with bizarre reactions and sometimes beyond any logic. As far as the artistic front is concerned, the work is supported by a soft and delicious character design, which fits perfectly with the delicate and particular features of its graceful female protagonists. While the backdrops appear overly simple and poor in detail, the characters designed by sensei Taishi Tsutsui are very pleasant and always expressive, both in the most comical and embarrassing sequences, and in the most serious and a little painful situations. Like most of its kind, too We Never Learn finally presents a drift ecchi, which all in all – at least in the first two volumes – is not particularly invasive and explicit.