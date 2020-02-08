We like everything about Elodie in Sanremo 2020, can we talk about her legs (and looks to enhance them)?

Share it:

The long evenings of Sanremo 70 are a succession of songs and outfits to copy and Elodie is definitely one of the landmarks of this edition. His song Adromeda, his short and sexy hair, the looks have already entered right into our inspo ma … le Elodie legs in Sanremo 2020, where do we want to put them? They too have gained a place in our personal podium because it is impossible not to notice them, especially thanks to the Elodie outfits for Sanremo 2020 who in the early evening focused on Versace's short blazer dress.

Elodie with the Versace mini dress from the first evening of the Sanremo 2020 Festival. Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images

Even when he doesn't find out, Elodie's legs are there to remind you that being of medium height (the Marracash's girlfriend she is 1 meter 68) and looking even more slender is not just a daydream. His great allies after toned legs who cares with sports and workouts (and a great help of DNA), are the right shoes to look taller that make her legs, if possible, even more mileage but also the blazer dresses that are her best friends in this week of festival.

Elodie in Sanremo 2020, in addition to the legs there is more (like a full-blown artist)

Elodie Patrizi in Sanremo 2020 it is conquering us night after night because it is showing that it has a character, energy and a sexy attitude that is crystallized in its makeup (edited by Lancome together with the makeup artist MrDanielMakeUp) strong that puts the accent on marked eyebrows and XL eyelashes, but also in the short cut that on the Ariston stage has transformed into a super structured hairstyle for short hair.

Although during the evening of the duets in which Elodie sang the song Ora tu by Eros Ramazzotti the legs were not the great protagonists of the look with the black midi dress of Versace, she always knows how to enhance them with sinuous lines that still make you guess their shapes.

THE blazer dress then they seem to be his favorite fashion clothes, because he wore another one at the press conference that once again highlighted the legs, even if wrapped in a pair of dark socks.

Elodie's blazer dress worn at a press conference in Sanremo 2020 on February 6. Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images

Having slender legs like hers helps but there are tricks you can use to have legs like hers Elodie in Sanremo: if you like toned and slender, don't think it's just a matter of "luck" or hard work in the gym, because obviously Mother Nature has a good dose of responsibility as well as the bone structure that outlines their shapes. This does not mean that you have to give up at the start but that there are precautions you can use to make them seem longer than they are: high heels are always great allies and, as in the case of Elodie, also of outfits that highlight the legs are fundamental.

And the problem is easily overcome even on the contrary, that is if you have too thin and bony legs (and Meghan Markle knows something about it). In that case the trick is to fill elsewhere and accentuate the body line with strategic curves and lengths, instead of enhancing them as Elodie does with her looks at Sanremo 2020. In her case the blazer dress or mini dresses are the right clothes to highlight his gritty and rock style, which Versace's clothes bring out even more. For us, the beauty podium is already decided, and for you?

