‘We lied to HBO about an aspect of the show’

Anything can be said about Benioff and Waiss (and, indeed, it has been said), but it is undeniable that the two showrunners played a fundamental role in convincing HBO to invest in Game of Thrones taking in hand a literary saga still far from ending.

Let’s face it: not all productions would have made false papers to grab the rights of Martin’s work, especially considering its decidedly nature far from the mainstream dimension to which it is assumed after a few seasons.

The two, however, played dirty: Benioff and Weiss they admitted that they blatantly lied to HBO about one aspect of the series, for fear that the network would step back and refuse to produce the show. What was this aspect? The cheap one, of course!

“The lie was that the show was quite ‘contained’ and was mostly character-based. We knew that most of the people who should have made the decision wouldn’t never read 4000 pages, coming to growing dragons and great battles“explained Dan Weiss.

Good for them that the investment turned out to be profitable: we dare not imagine, otherwise, HBO’s reaction to the demands for CGI and for scenes like Blackwater or the Battle of the Bastards! Emilia Clarke, meanwhile, recently stated that she hated her nudes in Game of Thrones; some, however, are still wondering if Jon Snow will eventually resurrect in the books.