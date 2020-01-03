We know which menu will be served at the 2020 Golden Globes

Share it:

It is very little for 2020 Golden Globes. One more year, the Beverly Hilton hotel will host the celebration of this ceremony that rewards the best of television and cinema of the last year. It will be on January 5 and we are already counting the hours to see the 'little models' that our favorite actresses will wear on the red carpet. Until then, we will have to quench our craving for gossip by glancing at menu which will be served to the guests, which has already been revealed. This year has an important novelty with respect to the previous ones, and it will be vegan.

A decision that we have known through the official Twitter account of these awards, @goldenglobes. At first, when the menu was devised (last December), the fish was going to be the main course for the guests, but It was changed at the last moment. Instead, they decided that the banquet would consist of vegetables in its entirety.

The menu of the Golden Globes 2020

How appetizer, attendees will taste a cold golden beet soup with asbestos and chervil and amaranth grown in California. The main course will consist of a 'risotto' with brussel sprouts, carrots, mushrooms and mushrooms.

And the dessert? Finally, they will serve the traditional opera cake, but in vegan version, of course. The drink, a champagne from Moët & Chandon, as we have seen in the Instagram account of the Golden Globes.

The organization of the awards has been proposed to send an awareness message about the importance of caring for the environment. In addition to the vegan menu, the water that will be served at dinner will be in bottles of recyclable glass But there is more, because apparently, they also plan to reuse this year's red carpet for later editions.

We could not be more in favor of these changes.