"We know what's going to happen to Jimmy and Mike, but not to Kim"

As has already been announced, the sixth season of the series Breaking Bad prequel it will be the final one, connecting directly with the story of Walter White. While Bryan Cranston has revealed that he wants to participate in Better Call Saul, the showrunner has discussed plans for the lead characters.

Especially fans are concerned about Kim Wexler, who never appeared in the original series, which is why many believe that the character with the face of Rhea Seehorn will die in the course of the final season. Here is the comment of the showrunner Peter Gould about: "It's an interesting situation, because the series is a prequel but in a way also a sequel to Breaking Bad. We know what will happen to characters like Jimmy McGill or Mike Ehrmantraut, but we don't know what will become of Kim Wexler".

He then continues: "As the seasons pass, Kim is the character who started to worry us the most. Now it is a matter of life or death and as we approach the end, we wonder, will he start making bad decisions?". Unfortunately we do not yet know when it will be possible to see the next unreleased episodes of the series, as you read in our previous news on the status of Better Call Saul 6, the release date of the final season will be definitely postponed.