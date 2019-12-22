We know Sasha Zotova, the face of Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 Remake

Share it:

Also for Resident Evil Evil 3 Remake, exactly as done with the direct predecessor, Capcom made use of the collaboration of actors and models for the realization of the new versions of the historical characters of the series.

Although Capcom has not yet officially revealed who is behind the face of the protagonist of Resident Evil 3 Remake, today we managed to find out thanks to the direct interested party: through social media, Sasha Zotova it has confirmed that it has lent its features for the construction of the polygonal model of Jill Valentine. "Dear friends, I am happy to announce that I have become the face of Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 Remake. It is truly a great honor for me to work with Capcom, to be the face of a cult character and to become part of the Resident family. Evil. Thanks to all Jill Valentine fans for their kindness and courtesy. ".

There is little information about it available on the net: Sasha is a Russian model 181 cm tall who collaborates with various international agencies, such as the Italian Wonderwall Management, the French Women Paris and the Russian Agent MGMT. You can follow her on her Instagram profile, which can count on over 18 thousand followers.

Although the overall vision of the character has been fully respected, the Jill Valentine that we will see in Resident Evil 3 Remake, to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3, 2020, will have a different appearance from the original. Same goes for Carlos Oliveira, another important character in the game. The most nostalgic fans will get the Classic Costumes Pack, including Jill Valentine's original design and Carlos Oliveira's original hair, pre-ordering Resident Evil 3 Remake. For Claire and Leon of Resident Evil 2 Remake, remember, Jordan McEwen and Eduard Badaluta were chosen.