We know it's January, but Kim Kardashian has already starred in the first bikini inn of the year

January 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
We know that while you read this you are wrapped up, sheltered under the coat or shivering in the street cold, so we come to remind you that the cold winter passes much earlier than you think, so much so that we have already encountered the first perched on bikini of the year. His protagonist? Kim Kardashian -Who else-. The ‘celebrity’, who lives in a parallel world in which the sun reigns twelve months of the year, has already burned Instagram with a super bubblegum pink bath set that freaks out and has made us long for the summer months even more.

Under the title "always packing", Kanye West's wife has made it clear that she is packing to stop at a paradisiacal enclave that we will soon be able to meet through her social networks. The bikini is a set of maxi glasses of cycling aesthetics that are already a basic in Kim's closet.

And incidentally, we have found that, just like any other neighbor's son, the most emblematic Kardashian also has his dressing room upside down – which serves as a simile with your desk chair always packed with clothes. The photo, which already exceeds two and a half million ‘likes’, is not wasted.

Of course, a few hours later the Instagram belonged completely to his little Chicago, third daughter of the businesswoman who turned two this Wednesday, how quickly time goes by! And look how cute she is.

