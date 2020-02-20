We interview Shay Mitchell, the actress of ‘You‘ (Netflix)

Share it:

The Canadian Shay mitchell face our ‘What do you prefer?’ test, which you'll find out if you prefer Joseph or Benji (‘You’), or a ‘pajama party’ with friends or a date.

Shay Mitchell (Canada, 1987) is a star. He is certified by his more than 27 million followers on Instagram, his television hits – he starred in ‘Little Liars’ and has participated in the first season of Netflix's ‘You’ series, in which he plays Peach Salinger– and the way he arrives at our photo shoot. When Shay enters the imposing ‘suite’ of the Parisian hotel where we have cited, he does it together with an entourage formed by a make-up artist, a hairdresser, his representative and a camera that records non-stop images for the actress's YouTube channel. Later Matte Babel, his partner, will arrive with his daughter Atlas.

The occasion deserves this deployment: it is her first ‘shooting’ after being a mother in October and, in addition, it is released as an image of perfumes ‘Yes I Am’, ‘Yes I Am Pink’ and ‘Yes I Am Fabulous’ by Cacharel. In addition to all the brightness that accompanies his name, Shay is close, fun – during the session he does not hesitate to practice his Spanish or dance to the rhythm of music – and very photogenic. And it is not necessary for anyone to tell you how to pose: it does as soon as you see a camera. What is clear to the COSMO team at the end of the session is that she is a ‘Girl Boss’.

– After a few months of maternity leave, you have returned in style, as an image of ‘Yes I am’ by Cacharel …

Yes, and this project also makes me very happy because the campaign talks about the women of our generation: we are strong, we are interested in different facets, we have the capacity to interpret different roles at the same time … and precisely the three perfumes' Yes ​​I Am 'adapt to each of them.

– You're an actress, ‘influencer’ and you have your own accessory brand, Béis. Is there anything Shay Mitchell can't get?

Do not! I'd rather believe that I can with anything. Despite what the saying goes, for me the sky is not the limit. If you like something and have passion, you can get it. Or at least think like that helps me stay motivated.

– Of all these professional aspects, which one do you feel most comfortable with?

It seems ideal to combine everything: on the one hand, act and interpret characters; on the other, to work with fashion and beauty houses to know the creative part, and finally, to have my own signature with which I learn every day about things, a priori, different from my profession.

– The interpretation does not give too much stability. Has founding your brand been a way to find that security?

Yes, definitely. Now I don't live every day waiting for a phone call that confirms a role for me in a series. And, although managing a business is totally different from what I am used to doing, it also has many things in common: if to interpret I have to prepare different roles, in my company I have to study and learn to be able to communicate with others about topics such as inventory, logistics or marketing plan.

– Is it difficult to lead others?

It is, because I don't have a script that tells me how to act but I learn and solve all doubts as they arise. But at the same time it is something I appreciate very much. Being able to make everything compatible helps me break the routine, not burn myself and find the fun part.

– In your last interview for COSMO, four years ago, you said you were attracted to everything that made you die of fear. Are you still thinking the same?

Yes, and in fact I am in a moment like that right now. I just embarked on something I don't know what to expect (motherhood). I like to do things that scare me because that's how I grow as a person, but I'm not the first or the last woman to have a child, so I'll know how to do it right.

– You also said that when you were little, your house was a safe place to talk about sex. Do you want to replicate this with your daughter Atlas?

I would love to educate her to be strong and independent, to know that she can do what she wants and be the person she wants, without limits. I want to turn my house into a free space, where I feel comfortable enough to talk to me and tell me what I need. I had that kind of relationship with my parents and achieving open communication seems to me the best.

– Adds 27 million followers on Instagram. How is such a great success managed in networks?

I try not to think about it: I live my life and if something seems important to me, I publish it. But in the end social networks are what they are and you don't have to do anything that is not organic and natural for you. Do not teach something that you are not because in the end you will notice that it is false. The ‘followers’ ask for authenticity.

– Do you follow any strategy?

I put more inns photos, but I also like to share the reality, that's why I have a YouTube channel. That is my rule: if you publish a lot of beautiful or idyllic content, you should upload the same percentage of real things. Not everything is rainbow and the more transparent you are, the better, so people will not get a false perception of what your life is.

– We are so used to that perfection that nobody expected you to show your birth on YouTube.

Especially since it was very intense! But I'm glad I did. Many women feel lonely and isolated so the more we talk about it and the more we share our experiences, the more those who suffer will feel clothed.

– In all the success stories on the networks there is always a negative part. Have you experienced hate?

Of course, when you have so many eyes on what you do, you cannot avoid opinions. But what really matters is what you decide to do with those comments. Personally, I don't care. If I'm happy and mine too, I have nothing else to worry about. Of course, I try to pay the same attention to bad comments as to good ones: if you only look at the compliments your mind will go to the wrong side and the same goes for criticism. You can get obsessed and not worth it.

– You were criticized for going to rapper Drake's birthday a few weeks after giving birth. Your partner was with you and nobody said anything to him …

They would never reproach a man! That is the curious part. That is why in the end I have decided to do the things that make me feel good. Many women who have just had a baby are under great pressure for being perfect, so attacking or trying to embarrass someone is unfair, and even more so when only one of the parties is criticized. But once again, I don't care. I am living a very special time and that's it.

– It would be normal for this to affect you …

Yes, and hopefully the people who suffer from it could look the other way like me. But I think it is important to highlight this issue and talk about the dark side of social networks. They attacked me even when I was pregnant: they judged what I ate or drank. But it doesn't matter because I'm going to do whatever I want.

– fl You ’, from Netflix, shows the danger of having an ultraconnected life. Has participating in this series changed the way you use networks?

Actually, this fiction has only confirmed what I already knew, because I have had social profiles since I was doing ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and over the years and experience I have discovered what I can share and what I do not. And this is not something that affects us exclusively to celebrities, it can happen to anyone. You have to be careful, not only for your privacy but also for your security as reflected in ‘You’. Young people need to know that everything that goes up will be there forever, even if you delete it: once you press the button there is no going back.

– But you share many aspects of your personal life. How do you protect yourself?

I never teach in real time anything that can indicate my location and I think everyone should do the same to avoid scares. It is important to always keep in mind that there is no need to tell everything about your life and if you do, unless it is not live. In addition, today almost all resumes include a ‘link’ to social profiles so many people can track you and view your complete publication history.

– What new projects will you surprise us with in 2020?

Let me think (doubt). The truth is that I could release a record tomorrow or go to space (laughs). I do what I want in each moment and it is possible that tomorrow I feel like doing something else. As I said before, the sky is not the limit.

