"We hope to stay alive until the end": Javier Aguirre hopes to save Leganés from relegation

Leganés beat Valencia 1-0 and dreams of staying on the top circuit of Spanish football (Photo: EFE)



Javier Aguirre and Leganés are still alive in the fight for non descent into Spain. Against all odds, the cucumbers beat Valencia 1-0 on Sunday and put pressure on their direct rivals.

In this regard, the Mexican strategist spoke about the victory at a press conference, with a calmer spirit than on other occasions. "The team needed this air, because he was badly beaten from the return of the confinement ”, he pointed out at a press conference.

He explained that in the last three games they have had to rethink the tactic. "It is our obligation to fight to the end. They are games that you play a lot. We have been playing three games along the same line: orderly and serious ”, he added.

The Basque pepineros got a surprise victory against Valencia (Photo: Leganés)

We hope to stay alive until the end. So we are going to try

Aguirre stated that they have had to analyze each rival and their characteristics. "This has made the team give the feeling of having lost offensive strength or goal, but from an offensive organization we can also split up ”he assured.

He recognized that they are a team that lacks depth and more after the expulsion of Jonathan Silva at 54 ′. However, he assured that "The team is disciplined, organized and serious", because in 24 days with the Mexican in charge they have only had few expulsions.

Javier Aguirre hopes to save Leganés from relegation (Photo: EFE)



"Silva tried to interrupt a play and the referee sent him off. I have no further comments in this regard, ”said the coach, after he was questioned about the work of the whistle.

Regarding the lack of forwards due to a series of injuries, Vasco clarified that Rubén Pérez was given responsibility for the penalties, who on this day scored through the 11 steps. However, he indicated that they hope to recover the Spanish Óscar Rodríguez and the Argentine Guido Carrillo by the end of the season.

“Tomorrow we are going to do an evaluation, obviously. We are going to regroup and put the best 11 possible. As you say, we repeat the lineup in these three games, but we have a compact group of 23 players, ”he said.

Aguirre declared that they have had to analyze each rival and their characteristics (Photo: Leganés)

The one who received yellow left the skin for the team. The one who got injured did it for the team. That, personally, is appreciated

He also appreciated the support from players Alexander Szymanowski and Unai Bustinza, who add a few minutes and still support the team. “In general, everyone's conduct in these eight months I have been here has been exemplary. I don't have a single complaint, "he explained.

Finally, he referred to the last two games of the season. "Our goal is to win our two games and wait", clarified.

Rubén Pérez gave the victory to his team via the penal system (Photo: Leganés)

Although he acknowledged that they depend on other teams, they cannot wait for their rivals to solve the problem for them. “We don't expect anything from anyone. If we don't do our job, nobody will"He mentioned.

“We cannot do cabal or watch the games with anguish because we cannot do anything. We have to do our thing in the green and then wait”Javier Aguirre asserted.

This streak gives us vigor for the two remaining games

El Vasco explained that in the last three games they have had to rethink their team's tactics (Photo: Leganés)

With this Sunday's victory, Leganés moved up to the penultimate position in the league with 32 points. He has two games left: one against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday and against Real Madrid next Sunday.

Likewise, it is two points away from reaching Alavés, who has not played his match on this date. For salvation, the pepineros have to win at least their next match against the Bilbao team and that Alavés do not get points in their three remaining matches.

