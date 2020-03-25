Sports

We haven't laughed so much with him since the World Cup: Pepe Reina's hilarious #TeamHomeChallenge

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

There are many athletes who have joined the challenge these days #TeamHomeChallenge, but if you have the natural grace of Pepe Reina You do wonders like the Aston Villa goalkeeper video.

The challenge is to make a eleven holder with different objects that you have on hand or even gestures, such as the brilliant movement of the Queen's eleven, which consists of a colleja, to quote José Callejón. Another fun challenge, perfectly played by Reina in this case, that manages to get us a smile.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.