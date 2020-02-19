We have to talk about Harry Styles 'lookazo' at the Brit Awards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Harry Styles leaves us speechless again with the ‘look’ that he wore at the Brit Awards 2020. You'll hallucinate with the details… Bravo!

Harry Styles and Zendaya dress constantly.

Than Harry Styles It is stylish and unique riding styles, it is not new. When we visualize a red carpet, what is cooler is to find risky bets and this always shines in each of its public appearances. In the Oscars we are fascinated with the model chosen by Billy Porter, another that never goes unnoticed, and now we have been in ‘shock’ with the last ‘look’ of the singer in the Brit Awards 2020, well with its several ‘LOOKAZOS’ that we will analyze to the millimeter because we are completely fascinated.

The success story of ‘Falling’ He presented himself at the awards with a two-piece suit, eggplant and with a very seventies cut, but the key is in that white shirt with a stupid collar like the ones we were wearing as girls and that, in the middle of 2020, are again a trend. The sweater is in lilac, another of the star tones of the season.

Karwai TangGetty Images

Finally, perfect manicure, ringing, pearl necklace and eye at his feet because he wears adorable mercy. Without a doubt, we would wear this ‘outfit’ without thinking about it. Another detail that attracted attention was that black crepe on the flap in memory of his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Flack, who died recently.

Karwai TangGetty Images

This was not the only style lesson he gave us Harry Styles. During his performance, performing beautifully ‘Falling’ of your disk ‘Fine Line’, He wore a set of shirt and white brocade pants, with matching gloves and suspenders.

Karwai TangGetty Images

To end the night, he opted for the color with another two pieces in yellow that reminded us of the legendary Jim Carrey in 'The mask', combined with a violet shirt with white polka dots and an organza tie on the neck of the same color . Impossible to look better!