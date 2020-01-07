We have the trailer for the second season of ‘Sex Education’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has already confirmed a season 2 for 'Sex Education', the date being January 17.

We also know what are the plots that will be developed during this second season of the Netflix series that will have eight episodes again.

After the final (and literal) orgasm of the first season of 'Sex Education', we cannot stop thinking about the 'post', that is, how the plot will continue in the second season that already prepares Netflix. Many unknowns remained in the air that will only have an answer when we see the new chapters that They will arrive on January 17. Yes, there is a release date! The last thing we knew about the series we met through the actor Alistair Petrie, who plays Mr. Groff, director of the institute. "The second season is underway. We have already done script readings and it has been brilliant, really very fun," he said in the beginning to Hello! After these preliminaries, we went crazy with the first images. Pss Maeve and the wonderful Aimee (known for her thousand orgasms) end up in jail. And what will happen now? Mainly, Otis will have to master his newly discovered sexual impulses to be able to advance in the relationship with his girlfriend Ola … while the instituted Moordale faces an outbreak of chlamydia! Now, in the absence of the new episodes landing on Netflix, we already have the first trailer of part 2:

The first images of the second season of the original Netflix series, 'Sex Education'

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

The friendship between Maeve and Aimee it seems that it will be stronger than ever, just like that of Otis and Eric, which He will be more confident than ever of himself. On the other hand, Adam arrives at the military school, still undecided by everything that happened with his partner, and Lily It takes on more prominence in this second season (and not because it wants to lose its virginity). We will also know more about the life of Jackson and how he is leading his new love relationship Jean, the sexologist and mother of the protagonist. What you win!

The plot

Laurie Nunn, creator of the story, has told some interesting things in an interview with Thrillist. Once again everything will revolve around the protagonist Otis: "We will always return to him. He is a fantastic main character", but still looking at the rest "some incredible young actors who have also contributed a lot to their characters."

Sam Taylor / Netflix

Spoilers! The outcome leaves us with the image of Otis overcoming one of his biggest obstacles: getting masturbated. But now what will happen? Will you go one step further? "I think what I like most about that ending is that there is a feeling of euphoria, but also fear. Maybe now you will lose some innocence, something interesting from the point of view of writing," says Nunn.

The couples

That 'loss' of innocence sure has a lot to do with Wave. The difficult thing will be for that romance to take its course with the shadow of Maeve hovering; a love that seems impossible, but that we would love to have, with the permission of the plumber's daughter. "You never know, but we think you have to keep introducing new obstacles. Ola is a big obstacle, but he's also a wonderful character with his own right." On the other hand, Emma Davey, the actress who gives life to the girl with pink hair, recently told Cosmopolitan UK her vision about this couple: "I think they both must solve certain things. Maeve needs to take care of herself and Otis needs to learn, he is not ready for a relationship. " So it seems that things will remain as complicated for both …

Sam Taylor / Netflix

Another of the 'couples' on which there are more questions is the one formed by Eric and Adam (Please, scriptwriters, we need to see that image of giant p *** coming out of that car and running to merge into a morreo with Eric). "We have always been telling a love story through intimidation. Although there is a twist in one of the chapters, the feeling that there is something between them is felt in each chapter. Adam is desperate, isolated and alone. It needs a connection. We will see what happens in the future between the two, "the creator confesses.

Sam Taylor / Netflix

The protagonists speak

Our fellow Cosmopolitan UK spoke with Ncuti Gatwa – better known as Eric in fiction – during the British music awards Brits to ask what he expects from his character in the new installment. "I would like the friendship between Eric and Lily to continue to flourish, I think they are very cute."