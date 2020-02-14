Entertainment

We have the first image of Robert Pattinson as Batman 🦇

February 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • Matt Reeves, the director of the new film, has shared Robert Pattinson's first ‘look’ in the iconic suit.
  • The film will be released worldwide on June 25, 2021.

    For months, the medium ‘Variety’ gave the exclusive: Robert Pattinson, a generational actor who rose to fame in the 2000s thanks to the ‘Twilight’ saga, would be the new Batman on the big screen. News that, far from generating a unanimous opinion, generated controversy in social networks, where the most regal of the seventh art were not very clear that this was the ideal relief of Ben Affleck. Now, when there is still a year until the ‘film’ is released, it has been the director of the film, Matt Reeves, who has shared the first image of the British in the famous superhero costume. And the truth is that we love it!

    Marking a prominent jaw, Pattinson appears encased in an ‘outfit’ grid over the 55 seconds of the ‘teaser’. An intimate red light and the soundtrack by composer Michael Giacchino is the perfect atmosphere for that presentation. This is what the media protagonist of ‘The Batman’ looks like.

    The net recording of the ‘blockbuster’ would begin in the summer of 2020, so we could soon have access to another more revealing advance. Pattinson replaces Bruce Wayne, who had been incarnated by American Ben Affleck since 2016 in ‘Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘The Justice League’.

    Robert Pattinson becomes Batman.

    What will the new Batman movie focus on?

    If we are guided by the direction of the film, the box office is assured since Reeves has already taken the baton before in renowned projects such as ‘Let me in’ or ‘Dawn of the planet of the apes’. The hodgepodge of cast and direction, as well as strange, is promising.

    Robert Pattinson in a gif file.

    The plot arc promises to focus on a Bruce Wayne much younger and inexperienced than we have seen so far on the big screen, so it is not surprising that the British joins another fashionable girl to conjugate together the cinephile couple of the year. Bets?

