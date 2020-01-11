We have some clues about Meghan Markle's projects that could explain the Sussex's resignation

Share it:

In the middle of the week we were surprised by the sudden news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving the British Royal Family. This was reported by the couple herself with a statement explaining that from now on they will be economically independent. The news has gone around the world so fast that we have all started asking ourselves questions about it. The main one is that which concerns all human beings: and now what will they live on? Although it is obvious that options are not going to be missing, we are intrigued to know all the details about your future life.

Well, finally we have some answers.

The first news that has come is about Meghan Markle's projects. On the one hand, The Times has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has signed an agreement with Disney to record a voice in ‘off’. Of course, they will not pay anything to her directly, she will do it in exchange for a donation to a charity called Elephants Without Borders, dedicated to protecting animals and their environment.

Meghan Markle could dedicate herself to the fashion world

But that is not all, All the clues point to Meghan going to dedicate herself to the world of fashion. In fact, according to The Sun, he is already in contact with some haute couture firms that he could collaborate with in the future. Specifically, a source has confirmed to the English newspaper that there have already been active conversations between Meghan and Givenchy. Will it be true? What is clear is that, at the rate of the news about this couple, surely we will not take long to discover what is true in this information.