We have seen the series 'Katy Keene' on HBO and we can tell you that it will make you forget 'Gossip Girl'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If the world of gossip is going, the HBO series ‘Katy Keene’ (worthy successor to ‘Gossip Girl’) will not leave you indifferent.

'Gossip Girl' come back with a ‘reboot’.

For six seasons we live with intensity (almost like one more character) and follow the gossip and adventures of the protagonists of 'Gossip Girl'. However, since fiction closed in 2012 we have not found another series with the same or similar ingredients, until now. 'Katy Keene', the wonderful HBO series Based on the Archie comics, it has come to produce a hitch similar to the one we already experienced with the previous one. We had been waiting for its premiere for months and after seeing the beginning we cannot with the anxiety caused by having to wait a week to enjoy the next episode. We are very 'marathons', but this formula makes us recover the magic of the past when there was no alternative but to let the days go by to enjoy a new television dose.

With all the releases that come to us every week, you may not even have noticed 'Katy Keene' and that is why we are going to tell you what we have found after having dissected the first episode. Are you ready?

HBO

All about the series 'Katy Keene', the new 'Gossip Girl' by HBO

When we say the series 'Katy Keene' is the new 'Gossip Girl' from HBO It does not mean that it is a copy, it simply shares with it a series of elements. First of all you have to remember that this is the story of a girl (Lucy Hale) with a great talent that dreams of becoming a designer, but that, for the moment, must be satisfied working in one of the department stores of Manhattan devising styles for rich people. She shares a flat with a friend who is dedicated to transformism in a cocktail bar, while preparing to make the leap to Broadway, and with Josie. If you have seen 'Riverdale' You will recognize the latter because it is one of the Pussycats. This is not the only fictional character that will come out in 'Katy Keene', then you will see Veronica Lodge.

HBO

A series loaded with 'lookazos'

Katy could be Anne Hathaway's version in 'The Devil Wears Prada' and is that the young woman works as a Gloria scholar, one of the most influential 'personal shoppers' who fears that she will steal her position and that is why she degrades her professionally.

HBO

Despite the fact that the girl does not come from a wealthy family, she wears wonderful clothes that inevitably reminds us of our beloved Blair, whose models created a trend as you can see in the following video.

Manhattan, the scene of the story

As it happened in 'Gossip Girl', 'Katy Keene' It takes place in Manhattan. The spirit of New York is breathed in every image, although we do not see the luxury of the first, except for the fashion gallery. The aesthetics of the series is great, colorful, full of light and very in line with 'Riverdale' or 'Sabrina', not in vain this project is from the same father Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The value of friendship and love



It is true that in 'Gossip' there was the occasional stab in the back, but the feeling of friendship between the protagonists was always there and in Katy, her panda is one of the important pillars, just like her boyfriend, a baby boy who aspires to be a boxer For now, his love story seems to go on wheels, but we do not rule out the appearance of new distractions for the young fashion promise. I wish some salsa!

When you see the Spanish trailer of 'Katy Keene' you will feel like more

For now we have only been able to enjoy the first chapter of the series, but we know that we will reach the end because it is the typical 'guilty pleasure' that is necessary to disconnect from day-to-day problems and get carried away. When you see the Spanish trailer of 'Katy Keene' You will prove us right. Do we bet something?