We have proof that Ariana Grande never intends to return with Pete Davidson

Neither the golden gramophone that took home Rosalia nor the performance piece that was marked Demi Lovato managed to eclipse Ariana Grande in the Grammys 2020. The artist became one of the main protagonists of the evening for several reasons. In the first place, his reappearance in these awards after a couple of years of absence, but neither the incredible dress he wore or his new hair went unnoticed. As if all this were not enough, it turns out that while interpreting one of the themes on stage took off an engagement ring. A hint to Pete Davidsonmaybe We believe so.

Ariana sang one of her best known songs, 'Thank u, next', and that is precisely what she wanted to say to her ex, Pete Davidson. In case you do not remember, after six months together and commitment in between, the couple decided to take separate paths in mid-2018. Well, everything indicates that Ariana is determined to leave this relationship in the past, and He has no intention of returning with him never more. Or at least, that we deduce after seeing this moment of his performance at the gala.

He has not needed words. Ariana walked to the bed, He took off his finger ring and then put it in the box. The original was returned at the time, but with this gesture the singer wants us to find out that she does not intend to return with him. Precisely one of her fans asked her via Twitter if this meant the end of an era, to which she replied with three 'emojis': a ring, a box and a sad face. Well, little else must be added.

How will all this have sat for Pete?