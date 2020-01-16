We have found the Funkos of the characters of 'Riverdale'

Share it:

When you get strongly attached to a series, almost always, you end up catching him

affection for his characters and wishing everything that has to do with them. Among the collectibles, the Funkos, those big-headed and adorable figures that emulate the protagonists the series and movies that we like, are our favorites. We fell in love with those of 'The paper house', 'The Lion King' or those of 'Stranger Things' and now we have fallen before the Funkos from 'Riverdale', the teen series that you can now start watching on Netflix (you have the first two seasons available)

These dolls made of vinyl have managed to win people's love and their success has grown so much since they were invented in 1998 that the possibility of making a film about them is being considered. Fiction 'Riverdale', based on the characters of Archie Comics, could not be less and has its collection of Funkos for sale on Amazon. Veronica, the pija; the 'sweet' Betty; the rebel Jughead or the perverse Cheryl are represented in a nice way. Surely among all you find your favorite.

The characters of 'Riverdale' have their Funkos on Amazon

Veronica

Funko Veronica Funko

amazon.es € 17.00

Archie

Funko Riverdale of Archie. Funko

amazon.es € 19.90

Betty

Funty Pop by Betty Funko

amazon.es € 19.85

Jughead

Funko Riverdale by Jughead Funko

amazon.es € 27.20

Cheryl

Funko Pop Riverdale Cheryl Funko

amazon.es € 179.52

Grab your pajamas in Primark or some of the collection pieces of 'Riverdale' that has Hot Topic sales and get ready to crown yourself as the number one fan.