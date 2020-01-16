Entertainment

We have also felt a crush on Rosalía's 'hairy love'

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
One of the searches that people do the most about Rosalia It is if you have a partner. It seems that the sentimental life of the architect of 'Badly' interest as much as your music. So we are … If you like 'salsa', get ready because we're going to introduce you to the singer's new 'love' and we don't talk about Kylie Jenner (new 'BFF'). Hint: he has curly brown hair and barks. If you expected something else, we are sorry, but this is the reality. A 'hairy' has conquered his heart and ours too. Rosalía has shown us an image on her Instagram account in which she appears snatching an adorable dog and with a tender message: "My God, I fell in love …" The publication, which has more than one million likes, has generated comments of all kinds. Many fans highlight how loving the image is and others have taken the opportunity to remember one of the most controversial gestures of the artist saying: "Will it be your new coat?" or "Surely you are thinking of getting a coat."

We remind you that a few months ago, Rosalia was criticized after wearing several coats made with animal skins and not synthetic materials. It seems that many followers do not forget it.

We do not know if he has adopted it or belongs to a friend, but what is clear is that he has liked this puppy that does not specify his breed, although it looks like a poodle or water dog. Stroking your best furry friend has a relaxing effect, something that will be great for Rosalía to get like the Grammy silk, in whose gala she will act and aspire to two gramophones. Luck!

