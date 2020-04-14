we have a problem with the price

Share it:

We already have the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the first flagship of the Chinese brand trying to position itself in the minds of consumers as an affordable high-end. And we are facing some great terminals, in each iteration of the brand it manages to touch the sky of the best terminals of the year.

However, that aura of "high-end at an affordable price" is becoming increasingly outdated. It is true that the terminals are getting closer to being high-end than average super-range, like a few generations ago, but it is also true that the "affordable" applies less and less.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, very round terminals

This time OnePlus has launched two very round terminals. To a good construction we must add an excellent screen (6.78-inch AMOLED with 120 Hz), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, internal storage with 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 and three or four pretty good looking rear cameras (and doing well in our in-depth reviews).

Is this enough to consider them high-end mobiles? Six months ago, when OnePlus presented its 7T and 7T Pro terminals, we said that it was finally possible to compare from you to you at the high end. And this time again we can say the same.

However, as OnePlus, which has always boasted of launching high-end mobiles, has been eliminating its shortcomings compared to the true high-end of the market, it has been increasing a fundamental aspect of any mobile: the price.

OnePlus and prices

Indeed, we are facing the best OnePlus that we have ever had in our hands, with very few commitments. It has pretty much everything: good build, good hardware, good software … but the price also climbs to levels we have not seen before.

Terminals come in four flavors:

OnePlus 8 8/128 GB: 709 euros

OnePlus 8 12/256 GB: 809 euros

OnePlus 8 Pro 8/128 GB: 909 euros

OnePlus 8 Pro 12/256 GB: 1009 euros

But this is not a novelty. OnePlus has been raising prices since its first terminal, the OnePlus One. The rise was quite strong at the beginning (the margin per terminal sold was said to be very low or non-existent) and then it was progressive, until the OnePlus 7.

Like Xiaomi, OnePlus has been animated with a model of 1000 euros

In the OnePlus 7T the scaling was quite abrupt, the entry price of the most basic model rose from 559 euros to 599 euros. But again With the OnePlus 8 there has been a brutal rise, up to 709 euros.

And we are only talking about the starting prices. The maximum prices of the terminals have exceeded, for the first time, 1000 euros. We are facing the same case as Xiaomi with its Mi 10 Pro, which reached 999 euros in a race towards unstoppable "top" prices.

The same problem of all brands, the margin

In mobile telephony we are facing an increasingly saturated market. On the one hand almost everyone has a phone and on the other they last longer and longer: the power they have acquired is such that we are no longer in the age of ten years ago when a year they were old because the new applications required more and more. This may be true for a certain segment of the population, which wants to play with the latest, but not for the vast majority.

Therefore, for manufacturers to continue obtaining the same benefits with lower sales, they need more margin. This is why we have seen such steep price rises in the high-end in recent years.

And OnePlus is no exception, as we have seen. From being a brand that sold a very good mobile at 300 euros, it has become have your cheapest terminal above 700 euros.

So far OnePlus has done well with its pricing strategy.

The problem with this strategy is that if OnePlus gets too close to premium brands, it can lose the market: in the low ranges, 10 euros can mean a world for customers, but in the high 100, it is not much. This has two consequences: on the one hand, it is the reason why OnePlus does nothing more than increase the price (since a convinced customer it is best to get as much money as possible); but on the other hand the client can jump to another more prestigious brand although it is somewhat more expensive.

So OnePlus has been making a strong brand for a long time, taking great care of it. First with guerilla marketing but then with more conventional marketing, highlighting above all its brand, its round product and a novel market approach.

Will this strategy of making pineapple and keep raising prices work? Maybe yes, of course OnePlus has done well so far. And for this reason, every six months it releases a new terminal with a price jump. Until potential customers launch into other brands. Has that time come? Sooner or later we will find out.