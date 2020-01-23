We have a new trailer for 'To all the boys 2'

Share it:

If you are the typical one who loves romantic comedies about all things, surely you have seen 'To all the boys I fell in love with'. This teenage love movie came into our lives almost two years ago, and it had incredible success among Netflix users. In fact, so much so that it became one of his most viewed original movies.

His second part, 'To all the boys. PD: I still love you ', was announced shortly after, and it is very little to enjoy it. It will be released, how could it be otherwise, just in time for Valentine: the February 12. Recently we saw a small preview of this sequel … Now, we have a new trailer, which we have seen in the official Netflix account.

The final trailer of 'To all the boys. PD: I still love you '

In this second part of 'To all the boys I fell in love with', Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are still as in love as we left them in the first. However, things start to twist a little after the appearance of a boy from whom she had been in love in the past. Do you remember the famous letters he wrote to his crushes? Well, although she doesn't remember it, there was also one directed at him. Come on, a romantic classic of a lifetime, but not with less charm.

Can you be in love with two people at the same time? With the help of her best friends, Lara Jen will have to decide which one she stays with. But well, we do not do more 'spoilers', you will have to see it to discover what is left. In case you missed it at the time, we leave you the first trailer.