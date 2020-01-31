“We had a little thing there”: Cristian Castro confesses that he walked with Thalía (VIDEO)

Cristian castro, son of Verónica Castro, confessed during an interview that she had an affair with the singer and actress Thalia some time ago.

The controversial statement of the interpreter of "Blue" was given during a television program, when he was questioned if he ever walked with someone he admired. He instantly replied: ‘With Thalía’.

Cristian castro he had never told publicly about the relationship he had with Thaliaalthough paradoxically she asked that her husband not be informed Tommy Mottola

The singer also clarified that he and Thalia left long before she got married, so ruled out that Thalia has been unfaithful to her husband.

“With Thalia, it's the first time I say it. It was before getting married, of course. We had a little thing there, quiet. No boyfriends, boyfriends is something very stated. We had days in which we felt very beautiful (…) I just want her husband not to find out, ”she said Castro

At present Thalia He has one of the strongest marriages of the artistic medium, so much so that on December 2 he turned 19 years of having married the American businessman Tommy Mottola

