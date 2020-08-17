We get to know the protagonists of the series thanks to a new featurette

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After reading the official synopsis of Lovecraft Country, HBO's TV series produced by J.J. Abrams, fans of horror stories will be able to learn more about the protagonists thanks to an unreleased video shared by the famous network.

At the bottom of the news you will find the video shared on the official YouTube account of Rotten Tomatoes, the movie opens with an interview with Jonathan Majors, actor who plays Atticus Freeman, a war veteran who just arrived in Chicago to search for his missing father. The series is set in the 1950s, so Atticus will have to face the rampant racism in American society, as well as discover the truth about mysterious disappearance of his father. In addition to him, Jurnee Smollett will also be present, who will lend her face to Letitia Lewis, friend of Atticus and who will accompany him in his search, together with her we will also find Courtney B. Vance who in the series will be Atticus' uncle, George.

The series was produced by J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele and will show us the story of the protagonists, who will find themselves fighting against creatures that have come out of tales by HP Lovecraft. We do not yet know the Italian release date of the show, in the meantime we leave you with the latest trailer dedicated to Lovecraft Country.