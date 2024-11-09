‘We Gave It Our Whole Heart’: Kelly Reilly Opens Up About Yellowstone’s Epic Final Season

Fans are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated final episodes of Yellowstone, which are set to premiere after a two-year wait, in a stunning development. But is this really the end of the road for this beloved Western drama?

Kelly Reilly, who brings the fierce Beth Dutton to life, recently opened up about the emotional journey of filming these last episodes. “There was a savoring,” she reveals, describing how the cast treasured every moment on set. “We would all just look around and appreciate the moment, knowing it might be the last time we get to do this.”

The return to Montana’s sweeping landscapes wasn’t without its challenges. The notable absence of Kevin Costner, who played the patriarchal John Dutton, created a shift in the show’s dynamic.

Yet, according to Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), this unexpected development may have served the story’s natural progression. “The show always aimed to go in that direction.” “Can these kids do it without him?” he notes.

But here’s where things get interesting. While Paramount Network officially announced these episodes as the series finale, Cole Hauser dropped a bombshell at the New York premiere.

The actor, who plays fan-favorite Rip Wheeler, hinted at potential future stories focusing on Rip and Beth’s relationship. “You can go on forever about these two,” Hauser suggests. “As long as Taylor wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested in doing it.”

The final episodes, premiering November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network, promise to be “epic and full,” according to Reilly. Under unprecedented secrecy, the cast worked with redacted scripts and storylines so confidential that even crew members lacked full knowledge. Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) assures fans that it’s “a perfect ending, a deserved one for all the characters.”

For viewers eager to catch the drama, multiple streaming options are available. Services like Philo ($28/month) and YouTube TV offer access to Paramount Network, while the show’s previous seasons stream on Peacock and Paramount+.

The return comes at a crucial moment for the entertainment industry, following significant disruptions from COVID-19 and industry strikes. “Our industry has taken such a huge knock,” Reilly acknowledges, highlighting the cast’s gratitude for being able to return to work, even under challenging circumstances.

As the Dutton Saga approaches its supposed conclusion, the show’s impact on television history is undeniable. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone has redefined modern western storytelling, bringing together complex family dynamics, political intrigue, and stunning Montana vistas.

Whether this truly marks the end of the Yellowstone universe or opens the door to new chapters focusing on beloved characters like Rip and Beth, one thing is certain: the show’s legacy will endure. As Reilly puts it, “People have gone on such an adventure with us.” And what an adventure it’s been.

The premiere episode, titled “Desire Is All You Need,” will receive a special broadcast on CBS later Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET, giving even more viewers a chance to witness what might—or might not—be the final chapter in this epic tale.