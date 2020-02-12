We found Achille Lauro's onesie at Sanremo 2020 on eBay and we are already heading to the Carnival party

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the fact that a week has now passed, we are still with dreamy eyes thinking of Achille Lauro wrung in his onesie of Gucci with the 'nude look' effect a Sanremo 2020. Ah, how much he gave him and, above all, how much we would like to have it in our closet! What if we told you we found a low cost version on eBay of this crazy outfit?

Achille Lauro's onesie in Sanremo during the first evening of the festival. Getty Images

Gucci's onesie worn by Achille Lauro in Sanremo



After your participation in Sanremo 2020 Achille Lauro is certainly the character of the moment and this despite the song with which he was competing at the Festival, or the song I do not care (whose text is already engraved in our minds), he only finished eighth in the final ranking of the singing event. Captivating, sensual, unpredictable and with a style that everyone envies him, the 29 year old Roman (whose real name is Lauro de Marinis) managed to get talked about throughout the whole Sanremo festival 2020 thanks to its wonderful, excessive, provocative and winking looks: how not to adore them all? Yes, the couple Achille Lauro Boss Doms, that we had already enjoyed in Beijing Express, it really amazed us during the festival and Lauro's onesie of the first evening will remain in the annals.

Among the outfits offered on the Ariston stage by Achille Lauro in Sanremo however what surely hit the mark by immediately breaking through our hearts is the famous one glittery flesh-colored onesie that Achille Lauro showed off after taking off a large and heavy hood in black Gucci velvet, decorated with floral embroidery and trompe l'oeil in gold and silver sequins. And so then that with a quick stroke of the theater, and of hand, Achilles remained half naked in front of the stunned and astonished eyes of the audience present at theAriston.

The low-cost version of Achille Lauro on eBay on eBay

With this representation the singer of Rolls Royce he then said he wanted to pay homage to Saint Francis of Assisi who, stripped of its material goods, embraced a life made of privations and in absolute poverty. Of course, when the Saint took off his clothes he was completely naked while Achilles did not go that far (also because otherwise he would have been disqualified instantly, a bit like Bugo and Morgan), covering himself exclusively with an impalpable jumpsuit Gucci realized Alessandro Michele, and whose price is said to be around 6 thousand euros. Unfortunately, the garment (or fortunately, given the decidedly prohibitive cost) cannot be purchased on the official website of the brand but do not worry, we found something much cheaper that could replace without too much difficulty the bodysuit onesie of Achille Lauro.

At the price of 22.50 euros in fact on Ebay you can purchase a version low cost of Achille Lauro's playsuit seen during the first episode of Sanremo festival 2020. Yes you got it right, soon you could have it in your hands and from that moment on nothing will be the same. Handmade, with a nude and sparkling effect like the original, this one outfits it could be perfect as a Carnival costume (to show off naturally under a giant black cape) during a super exclusive party where, of course, you will immediately become the queen of the party. Too cool!

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE