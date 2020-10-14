We explain the story of Hannah, character of T’Nia Miller

As you read in our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor, the new series written by Mike Flanagan introduces us to new and interesting characters. Let’s find out more about the events of Hannah Grose.

The housekeeper played by T’Nia Miller has been present since the first episodes of the show, but his behavior has immediately made fans suspicious, in particular the constant visions of cracks on the walls. During the fifth episode of the season, entitled “The altar of the dead“, we discover that Hannah is actually dead, killed by Miles under Peter’s control, the two have in fact started arguing in front of a well and it is at this point that the child decides to push her down and the last thing Hannah sees before dying is a crack in the bottom of the well.

Hannah does not know she is dead, due to Dani’s sudden appearance, who did not allow her to see her body again. Despite this, his spirit will be forced to stay at Bly Manor, due to Viola’s curse.

