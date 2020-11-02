We explain the return of a character seen in the first episode

As you could read in our review of the first episode of The Mandalorian 2, the work focused on the story of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda amazed the many fans of Star Wars, also thanks to a final scene centered on a famous character.

We refer to Boba Fett, who survived his clash with the Sarlacc, a creature that first appeared in the film “Return of the Jedi“. After a confrontation between Luke Skywalker and the men of Jabba The Hut, the bounty hunter is taken by the monster’s tentacles, making viewers believe that he died at the hands of the Sarlacc. The author JD Montgomery then imagined, in one of the unofficial books dedicated to the Star Wars universe, how Boba Fett could have survived the clash: the character who will later be played by Temuera Morrison thus awakens inside the stomach of the monster, whose gastric juices began to damage his armor.

Boba Fett then discovers that he is in telepathic contact with Susejo, one of the first victims of the Sarlacc, who helps him to implement his plan: explode his jetpack to escape, also taking advantage of the grenades that will be able to create a passage inside the monster’s stomach. If you are looking for other rumors about the characters of the show, we recommend the books dedicated to a character from The Mandalorian 2.