We explain the end of the surprising Spanish movie that is sweeping Netflix

March 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Much of the privileged that we could see 'El hoyo' in a setting like that of the last edition of the Sitges Festival, where it won the well-deserved award for the best film of the contest, we were impressed with the debut of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. A minimalist science fiction exercise, as smart in its production design as it is in its speech.

With the arrival of the Basque-Catalan film on Netflix, 'The hole' has become an international bombshell, occupying the first place of the most seen on the streaming platform in several countries and opening an interesting debate on its multiple readings.


“We are all selfish, and there are others who are more selfish. And we use them as an excuse. " Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia ('The hole')

Unfortunately, some viewers have been somewhat dissatisfied and confused due to the Open end of the movie. If this is your case, rest assured, because in the video that I bring you below we are going to explain the end of the film, and draw conclusions about what he wants to tell us Gaztelu-Urrutia with Goreng's personal odyssey.

