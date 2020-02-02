We explain the end of the author's movie of the year

Share it:

‘Parasites’ is one of those films that does not leave indifferent from beginning to end. It does not take long to get hooked and does not release you until a sweeping end. With such waste of emotions, in a thriller so loaded and fast that it does not stop for a moment, it is normal that at the end we want to recapitulate a bit to understand everything Bong Joon-ho has told us.

The South Korean filmmaker has moved through many genres: comedy in ‘Barking dog, little biting’, the police thriller in ‘Memories of Murder’ Y ‘Mother’, the monster cinema in ‘The Host’, or the science fiction of dystopian airs in ‘Snowbreaker’ Y ‘Okja’ (the first Netflix original film that competed in Cannes). But they all have something in common, in addition to a certain black humor and more than one pathetic character. In a time when still the most classic and direct social criticism continues to win prizes (see Ken Loach), the South Korean is an example of how to flag her to tell more things. His films, besides being frantic trips full of pure entertainment, They are based on a crude representation of reality and social shock. But so far none had been so overwhelmingly cruel, and at the same time as entertaining, as "Parasites." The Golden Palm of Cannes gives a good account that, with this film, the Asian author has reached the highest levels of perfection in his cinema.

What is actually 'Parasites'?

The adventure

The film tells the story of a family of four that infiltrates, based on lies, as domestic employees of another. Let's say the film directs our attention and interest to how they achieve it, how they maintain that farce, before everything explodes at the end. However, from its own title, ‘Parasites’ plays with a double sense of the parasitic term. The movie starts with a traveling in decline that will also be repeated as the last shot of the film. In it, we see the street-level sale of the underground house in which the protagonists live. At the beginning they have two problems. The first is to eliminate the plague of bugs they have at home, so the father decides to leave the window open so that the fumigant gas enters with them inside. In the other, we see the two children looking to steal the Wifi tosomeone. Whether a technological or natural problem, our protagonists are parasites, both literally and figuratively in the word. But the use of the term that gives name to the title of the film has a much more complex meaning.

The adventure

The film is developed without condemning its protagonists, but neither justify them. While they create and maintain their farce, we discover the other social class, the successful one, the (initially) parasitized. They are polite, handsome, good and … much more stupid than the poor. They have everything and there is plenty of them, what's wrong with taking advantage? But the film takes a dramatic turn when we discover that the husband of the former employee continues to live in the basement of the building. This fact takes the portrait of the protagonists beyond. We no longer speak of a particular event but of a dynamic, there are two families in the subsoil who live or have lived to parasitize those above. Until then we could believe, although no one tells us, that if the movie has bad and good, the first are the protagonists and the second, the innocent millionaires. However, in addition to the stupidity that dominates the confident well-off class and our natural predisposition to position ourselves on the side of the disadvantaged, there is another unpleasant event that tilts the balance. The smell, that smell so repeated and, apparently, characteristic of the first family comes from its condition. It does not depend on your perfume, your clothes or your shower gel, it comes from your life in the basement. It's the smell of the subway people, it's the "smell of poor". And that, simply that, is something unbearable for the ideal, happy and educated rich family, the Park. With this panorama, from the torrential rains that force the millionaire family to return from the camp and flood the house of the protagonists, a final sequence is reached without brake. If you also missed some detail, here they come.

'What happens at the end of' Parasites'

The adventure

While the rain has been a simple setback for the rich family, when the protagonists manage to get out of their hiding place and return to his home is totally destroyed. With the sewers overflowing, his house, which was already the drunken urinal, is flooded with sewage. With their shattered possessions and their "smell of poor" enhanced, the protagonists have to return to work on a Sunday. In exchange for overtime pay, the Park family forces employees to the limit to work at their young child's party. The afternoon is already sunny thanks to the “splendid day that the rains have left,” says the “simple” rich mother at a given time, showing herself totally oblivious to people affected by the floods. It is during that party, when Mr. Kim (Song Kang-hoo), dressed as an Indian to entertain the birthday boy, he realizes what the director himself told us in our interview:

At first glance, ‘Parasites’ could be read as a social satire in which a poor family takes advantage of a wealthy clan, but that reading is dangerous. Actually, the poor in my movie are people with talent and dignity. It is the lack of employment that pushes them to take advantage of the rich. In addition, the bourgeois family can also be seen as a group of parasites: they are unable to perform the most elementary tasks and require their servants to do anything.

But when it seems that we are going to see the first attempt of rebellion, after leaving "Kevin" unconscious in the basement, the underground man stabs "Jessica" and causes a new epileptic attack on the child. Yes, that man was the "ghost" that the young man painted in his Picassian paintings. In the greatest show of critical impudence that the director is allowed, the protagonist explodes in rage, not only to see how the family He orders him to help his epileptic son instead of bleeding his daughter, but because they react to the attacker covering his nose. Even in that situation, are unable to withstand the "smell of poor" The false driver Kim explodes against Mr. Park and stabs him for the continued offense against him, his family and, of course, his social class.

Although, first, this might seem like a violent exit, the director commented for Slash Film that it was not what he intended.

At first I had the feeling that violence should progressively escalate in history, and that in the end it would lead to an unexpected tragedy. I was prepared for that. If you think about these characters, they are people who are far from the violence in their daily lives, they are normal people. What was important to me was to explore how they reach that level of violence.

After the climatic sequence of the film, the remaining footage is dedicated to explaining what happened and sowing great doubt. With the talented deceased daughter and the father as a murderer in search and capture, mother and son (miraculously recovered from his blow to the head) return home and to the initial situation. Kim, his father, has hidden in the secret basement and communicates with his son through the morse code as the previous occupant showed him, from which he clearly takes his place. After all, they are the same class.

It is here when the movie does what we could call an “end La La Land”. We see how the young, fake university professor of English, responds to his father's letter thinking about his future plans. Like Chazelle in her acclaimed musical, Joon-ho shows us the beautiful ending. The one in which the young man becomes rich enough to buy the house in which his father still hides, and the three survivors merge into a hug. However, the illusion immediately falls apart. Through the same plane that starts the film, we discover again the young man in his basement, in exactly the same situation in which they were initially but with two less members of their family. Yes, what we have seen in the images will be fulfilled in the future or they are false illusions of a young man who, let's not forget, has suffered a strong cerebral contusion, is something that the filmmaker leaves to our choice. Although, repeating the initial plan, everything seems to indicate that the South Korean directs us more towards an outcome in which the protagonists simply end up in the exit box. Yes, at first the young man was looking for Wifi, now deciphers the forgotten morse code, a small ironic joke of the director towards the times that run. This was explained by the director himself for Vulture:

Perhaps, if the movie ended when they hugged, and there was a black fade, we would think: "Oh, I might buy that house." But the chamber goes down to the basement. He is a bit cruel, and sad, but I think he is real and honest with the audience. You know, like me and like everyone else, that boy is not going to be able to buy that house. I felt it was right to be frank in this movie, even if it is sad. I am not making a documentary or propaganda. I don't try to tell you how to change the world or how you should act when something is wrong. I only show the terrible and explosive state of reality. This, I think, is the beauty of cinema.

Of course, ‘Parasites’ is the story of some scammers who have something going wrong. But, although its author conceals, beyond that, it is a furious criticism of class division, more on the rise than ever in the world today, especially in countries of extreme capitalism such as South Korea. The film not only reminds us that there is a large part of the population that, on the other, may seem to be an odorous invading pest to fumigate, but also asks who this parasite really is. Almost always, it seems to mean Bong Joon-ho, 1% of privileged people usually get their way. Not for nothing, we depend on your crumbs to continue existing. However, although many times it seems just the opposite, let's not forget that that 1% depends on the work (the blood to continue with the metaphor) of the other 99%. If there are parasites in our society, they are them. And no stone of sage or perfume will change the smell that proves it. At least, as the protagonist in his final letter, we can start by daydreaming.