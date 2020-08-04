"We don't want to continue with this cheap novel": Xalapa lost its LBM affiliation process

Share it:

Xalapa will not have a team in the nascent Mexican Football League (Photo: Twitter / @CremonesseFC)

The Mexican Football League (LBM) had another problem before the start of its inaugural season. He Cremonesse Xalapa will not be affiliated with the organization and the tournament will start with 19 teams.

This Monday, the organization ruled on the conflict it had with directors of the Veracruz club. Through a statement, they noted that the process of team membership "experienced a critical moment".

They explained that on July 21 Xalapa published a private document on its official social networks. "With which they implied that they had been officially accepted, a situation that was received by their fans, which was obviously a mistake," explained the LBM.

Letter from the ANBM published by Xalapa (Photo: Twitter / @CremonesseFC)

This document to which you refer is a letter from the National Association of Mexican Football (ANBM), signed by its president Victor Montiel. The letter recognizes the team and its representative Roberto Barberis, in addition to formalizing the institutional relationship.

The LBM clarifies that this document did not signify the end of the affiliation process. The team had yet to submit all the documentation for registration and they had a July 28 deadline.

"They did not present all the necessary documents to complete the process, in the same way they were told that on the same date, they had a limit to make the payment corresponding to their affiliation, "the statement said.

The nascent soccer organization noted that the payment was never reflected in the bank account assigned to meet the requirement. In addition, it adds that "at the end of the banking hours of Friday, July 31, that amount of money was still not reflected in the same".

The LBM assured that they never received the payment or the membership documents on time (Photo: LBM)

And it is that, on July 29, Ricardo Magallán, journalist of the newspaper ACE, reported that lXalapa franchise paid five million pesos for your affiliation. In the publication there is a receipt from a bank, dated July 24 for the indicated amount.

"We have bank records that the deposit slip that has been leaked to the media is invalid, since by official information from our financial institution dated July 31 at 5:00 p.m., they indicate that there are no deposits in transit, or pending, documents that can be consulted in our offices, ”clarified the LBM.

An ANBM source told Infobae Mexico that he The affiliation process for the Veracruz team was canceled. In addition, he noted that the tournament, which begins on October 16, will start with the 19 teams confirmed so far.

The Xalapa version

Xalapa statement of July 29 (Photo: Cremonesse Xalapa)

On July 29, the Cremonesse published a statement where they give their version of events. They indicated that they presented the necessary documentation and the payment of five million was made of pesos to finish the affiliation process.

However, they stressed that Cremonesse FC representation was not admitted at the LBM club meeting. This was held in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on the same day as the release of the statement.

Days later, on August 1, the club noted that to issue the meeting invitation, the League requested proof of payment. They pointed out that the non-payment argument was used to not let them enter the meeting.

Xalapa statement of August 1 (Photo: Cremonesse Xalapa)

Although all the requirements that the league requested were met in a timely manner, it did not respect the agreement, denying entry to the Club Directive

They recognized that they have not known how to manage social communication. However, it should be noted that all published documents are true, they have not been altered in any way and the publication was never made in bad faith ”, they assured.

The tournament, which begins on October 16, will start with the 19 confirmed teams (Photo: Mexican Football League / Courtesy)

A source from the club, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed to Infobae Mexico that the affiliation process was canceled. They reaffirmed that "The deposit was made", But he commented that Víctor Montiel contacted them last Friday to be able to return the money.

Things were done well, in a timely manner. They only cared about money

Although he pointed out that they don't want to “continue in this cheap novel”, He explained that the team will incur legal instances on the canceled affiliation process. In addition, he mentioned that the project will continue and that they are already looking for other options.

