We don't exaggerate: Chris Evans's puppy has the coolest jersey of the season

A month ago it premiered in Spain ‘Daggers in the back’, the last movie of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas – yes, the girl from ‘The Internship’! -. Since then, the phenomenon of Christmas sweaters has reached its peak due, in part, to the warm costumes of the "film" that shelters its protagonists with these garments. Among all these ‘looks’, it was possibly the white eight-piece jersey that Chris presumes the most noise on the Internet, so much so that, after the premiere, the network was held on #KnivesOutChallenge, a challenge that came to imitate said sweater.

Thus, with all the attention put on the actor who gave life to Captain America, he has been the one in charge of setting the bar high by sharing on Twitter a photo of his dog Dodger with an exact copy of this jersey that is already consolidated as one of the most requested 'on line'. Look how cute, please.

Internet went crazy with the adorable scene, giving the absolute victory of said ‘challenge’ to the interpreter who knew how to squeeze the reef of said garment to virally promote the feature film. This is the famous scene with the sweater that is revered on the internet.

Now, if an atrocious desire to catch a white sweater of eight has been awakened in you or you are thinking about going to see the movie, it means that every viral advertising strategy has had an effect. Merry Christmas!