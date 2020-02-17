We disassemble the most heard theory of dale Riverdale ’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most widespread theories about ‘Riverdale’ says that the whole plot is in Jughead's mind. Let's take it apart, thanks to the premiere of the series by the same creator, ‘Katy Keene’.

In addition, season 5 is already confirmed and this is all we know.

If you have entered this topic with fear that we will reveal some of the ‘spoilers’ about season 4 of ‘Riverdale’, relax. We do not do it. But espabila!

After the Cosmoequipo of Investigation got to work to dismantle the belief that affirms the death of this character protagonist of ‘Riverdale’, it is not for less that we have done the same with the theory most widespread and viral fiction created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. It states that all the stories that happened to the inhabitants of the town next to Lake Sweetwater are the result of the mind of Jughead, who is writing a novel. That is, something similar to what happened in ‘Los Serrano’ but embodied in a paper.

If we get literal, it makes perfect sense. Each episode begins as a new chapter of the book that the son of the Sheriff is writing in the Pop's and, in addition, is the official narrator of the series. The whole argumentative line could be directed towards the end of the series in which the prota ended his story (perhaps of the Baxter brothers?), But nothing had happened in real life between him and Betty or Archie and Veronica. Don't even meet!

However, all this well structured theory has just collapsed with the newly released series, also by Aguirre-Sacasa, ‘Katy Keene’ and the countless ‘crossovers’ we've had between ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’.

The theory about ‘Riverdale’ which states that the whole plot of the series is in the head of Jughead is NOT true

As we have already mentioned, during one of the last episodes of ‘Riverdale’, Veronica travels to New York to visit her friend Katy Keene. Now that the series starring this last character is in the air, we have also been able to see that there are certain references to the events that occurred in the village of the Lodge, such as the murder of Jason Blossom. Moreover, remember that in the new fiction of HBO appears Josie, former inhabitant of Riverdale and former member of the ussy Pussycats ’.

How far do we want to go with this? To us it seems very unlikely that both the history of the municipality of Riverdale, and that of Katy Keene in New York, come out of the same head. Jughead doesn't know Katy, and Veronica has never talked to her about her. Not to mention that it is not at all the style to which we are accustomed to write that of the hat.

‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’

In addition, we also have the point of ‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’. The original Netflix series, and based on this comic, is also developed in the universe of ‘Riverdale’. More specifically in Greendale, the town located on the other side of the Sweetwater River. The ‘easter eggs’ of union that we have found between the two fictions are great, but don't you think Jughead would investigate a little more if he knew that a coven of witches lives on the opposite shore of the lake?

In short, we do not believe that these three worlds are the fruit of Jughead's imagination, since they are highly connected and would not exist without each other. Or maybe it turns out that the character of ‘Riverdale’ is actually inspired by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of the three series … We will continue to report!