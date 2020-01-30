Entertainment

We didn't know that Maisie Williams sang that well until we heard her sing onar Let It Go ’

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Maisie Williams, in a file photo.

Emma McIntyreGetty Images

  • The one that gave life to Arya Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’ proves that she could very well be a singer.
  • First clue of how the Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl will be this 2020

    The next edition of the Super bowl It will take place on February 2 in Miami, an event where we can enjoy the expected ‘show’ of intermission with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Now, a few days after that game takes place – which is the most watched moment of the year on television -, we have just learned that JLo and Shak have had a tough and famous competitor who will also sing a song during the event. We refer to Maisie williams (‘Game of Thrones’), protagonist of the next Audi announcement that will be broadcast on the party's advertising site and that has pleasantly surprised us due to the vocal skills of young.

    The one that gave life to Arya Stark in the HBO fiction will promote in this ‘spot’ a new sustainable range of cars while singing the theme of Frozen in a car ‘Let It Go’, pop anthem that embroiders for internet surprise. We love the narrative thread: stuck in the traffic of a gentrified city, Williams gets tired of standing, grabs an alternative shortcut and marks this fun moment.

    We knew that Williams was talented and multifaceted, but we had no idea that the young British could aspire to become a music star. It will be necessary to see if this experience singing has awakened something in her and if in the future she opts to experience such artistic paths. By the way, all this reminds us of that fun ‘making off’ musical that the cast of ‘Game of Thrones’ carried out and that we have put in a loop – once again.

