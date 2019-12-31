 We could see a young Luke Skywalker in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Share it:

When they told us that the end of the Skywalker Saga that Star Wars Episode IX would bring did not necessarily mean saying goodbye to these characters did not lie to us. The other day there was a rumor that the second season of “The Mandalorian”, which will arrive in autumn 2020, could take advantage of characters already established in films of the Skywalker Saga; and now something similar sounds with another Star Wars series that is on its way to Disney +, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

In a fairly predictable movement, as the series will focus on the years of “withdrawal” of Obi-Wan in Tatooine, it seems that Lucasfilm would have already begun the casting to find a young actor to play Luke Skywalker, the main character of the original trilogy that embodied Mark Hamill.

Although many of us commented on social networks, when we advanced the news yesterday, that actor Sebastian Stan would be a good option for the role (because the truth is that it is a good clone of Mark Hamill at that time), but logic invites us to to think that it would be a much younger version of Luke, because this series will be located after what was seen in Episode III and before what was seen in Episode IV. That is, a younger Luke than Hamill embodied in the 70s.

It already rang in the past that actor Joel Edgerton could return for the role of Owen Lars that he played in Episodes II and III, and that we would see here as Uncle Owen. In the blog we have also commented that it would not be surprising if they are inspired by some of the stories in the Marvel Comics “Star Wars” comics, where we can see Obi-Wan watching over a still kid / teenager Luke.

The series would begin shooting this July, ahead of a premiere in 2021.

