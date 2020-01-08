General News

 We could see a young Loki in the Disney series +

January 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Loki

The search for the cast of "Loki" Go ahead and the new record could point to the young god of lies appearance in the series that is preparing for Disney +. As rumorologist Charles Murphy shares, Marvel Studios would be the search two British children, a boy and a girl, about 10 years each.

While for the male they are looking for someone of a non-specific ethnicity but who is “Intelligent, brave and with a charisma and a vital experience beyond his age” and a recurring character, for the girl looking for a caucasian for a character that "She is shattered by a terrifying situation and uses her intelligence and persistence to find a way out".

The fact that they look for a child for a recurring role might indicate that they are interested in exploring Loki's childhood. Although they don't look for a specific ethnic group, the character is known to transform himself for convenience. At the moment there are no more details about it for either of them.

READ:   Poison, no. 14

Already in "Thor" We could see a young version of the character that Tom Hiddleston will play. It is expected that "Loki" It opens in 2021.

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.