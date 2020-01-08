 We could see a young Loki in the Disney series +

Share it:

The search for the cast of "Loki" Go ahead and the new record could point to the young god of lies appearance in the series that is preparing for Disney +. As rumorologist Charles Murphy shares, Marvel Studios would be the search two British children, a boy and a girl, about 10 years each.

While for the male they are looking for someone of a non-specific ethnicity but who is “Intelligent, brave and with a charisma and a vital experience beyond his age” and a recurring character, for the girl looking for a caucasian for a character that "She is shattered by a terrifying situation and uses her intelligence and persistence to find a way out".

The fact that they look for a child for a recurring role might indicate that they are interested in exploring Loki's childhood. Although they don't look for a specific ethnic group, the character is known to transform himself for convenience. At the moment there are no more details about it for either of them.

Already in "Thor" We could see a young version of the character that Tom Hiddleston will play. It is expected that "Loki" It opens in 2021.

