“We could have made Carol die in Season 3”

As Scott Gimple, writer and producer of The Walking Dead, one of the turning points discussed in the writers’ room and then shelved involved the death of Carol, the character played by Melissa McBride, in the third season. “The idea was very advanced,” he recalled, “but I was strongly against it.”

In The Walking Dead season 3 episode titled Killer Within, T-Dog (IronE Singleton) viene devoured by zombies as he tries to protect Carol. The latter is presumed to be dead too, until she is found alive by Daryl (Norman Reedus) two episodes later, in Hounded.

It was therefore not at all obvious that Melissa McBride returned to the scene. “There were discussions going on about Carol’s killing” remembers Gimple. “But I saw his journey, the path he would have taken from a woman under her ex-husband’s control to a warrior. It just seemed like the most incredible route he could take and at that point I thought: Well, could do it. He could do anything. “

Leaving Carol’s fate hanging for two episodes was also second Scott Gimple, a happy choice. “I’d like to find some of the old emails or something like that because we said to each other: What if people think she’s dead, and instead it is alive? At that point, that too was a surprise, people went crazy. It was why the show was getting a lot of attention at the time. “

