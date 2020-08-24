On a day like today, but in 1899, one of the most intelligent and original writers in the world was born. His work is so disturbing that many authors have reflected on it, trying to unravel myths and looking for new readings. Precisely for Borges, every August 24th the Day of the Reader is celebrated
“We continue without winning anything”: Siboldi keeps his feet on the ground despite the leadership of Cruz Azul
August 24, 2020
1 Min Read
