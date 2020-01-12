We compare Louisa May Alcott's novel with the films that have adapted it

Share it:

"Nobody will forget Jo March". That's how blunt Jo March herself shows (Saoirse Ronan) when talking about her desire to become a writer almost at the beginning of ‘Little Women’ ('Little Women', 2019), the second feature film as director of Greta Gerwig and the new adaptation of the homonymous novel by the American writer Louisa May Alcott.

A very successful phrase both for the construction of the character, and to establish one of Gerwig's main intentions: honor May Alcott and his iconic heroine for having been a source of inspiration for writers (and non-writers) for 150 years.

And above all to confirm that, indeed, nobody has forgotten Josephine March and that his rebellious spirit, his ambition and incorformism, is still a reference for those (and surely those, too), who approach the work.

The five film adaptations (although the first of 1917 is recorded as lost) and countless television and theatrical versions (it was made until an opera!) Show that no, we have not forgotten Jo or May Alcott but was another adaptation necessary? What else can you contribute about the novel that we did not already know?

'Little Women', 1933

We found a quick response after watching the first minutes of Gerwig's movie: what counts ‘Little women’ It is so universal that it seems that each generation needs its own version of the story. But, Which one is the most faithful of all? Next we review the last four film adaptations and compare them with the original novel.

About the novel

It's 1961 Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy They are four sisters who live with their mother, Marmee, while their father is in front. In those troubled times, the girls grow up and they will take the step from childhood to adulthood through small (and very large) lessons that they will face in their day to day, always guided by a mother who educates them in kindness and promotes their differences and their independence and the brotherhood between them.

Louisa May-Alcott

This is, in general, the initial premise of ‘Little women’, the novel of Louisa May Alcott published in 1868 and 1868 in two volumes and that instantly became a bestseller. Reference novel for teenage girls Americans, it is sometimes classified as cheesy, but that is to stay on the surface of everything it offers.

700 pages, divided into quite self-conclusive chapters within the general history of the novel and in which each of the sisters live common experiences of women of the time (the American Secession War) such as the loss of a loved one, the difference in class, love, and, above all, the limitations they had to face because they were women.

In ‘Little women’, Louisa May Alcott He created 4 archetypal characters that any woman could identify with: Meg, the traditional; Jo, the rebel and independent with the desire to be a writer, characteristics previously only acceptable in men (alter ego of the writer), Beth, the innocent and good; Y Amy, the presumed.

A novel in which he mixed elements of the youth literature of the moment, with romance, drama and comedy. But above all, a novel that described as no female youth and the fears and joys of that dreaded and complex transition from childhood to adulthood.

But without a doubt, the most inspiring character in the novel is that of Jo march, a young woman who He escaped all the rules and conventions of the time: She is rebellious, poorly spoken, imaginative, and has the ambition to be economically independent thanks to her work as a writer. He hates the things of girls and yearns to be able to do everything the boys do.

A very modern character for the time in which it is written and that broke molds and began to open minds about The absurd concept of femininity.

1933

George Cukor He was in charge of directing the first spoken adaptation of the novel. With Katherine Hepburn in the skin of the iconic Jo March, it may be the film that most it focuses on the friendly and comic part of the novel and for more than obvious reasons: the United States was in the Great Depression and the cinema of the time was one of the great ways to escape the situation in the country.

So, the Jo of Katherine Hepburn, although he kept the soul-telling soul of May-Alcott's heroine and possessed the attributes of strong and masculine women that always characterized the actress and also came to the character, ended up being softer and less insightful, since Cukor was interested in extolling the attributes of kindness, generosity and beauty found in a simple life.

With the other three sisters in quite secondary roles and the historical context of the novel treated in passing, the ‘Little women’ of Cukor, who achieved great success, intermingled the screwball comedy (in which Hepburn was one of the queens) with the drama, to culminate with the most simplistic motto that is extracted from the novel: Love conquers all.

1949

With the same script as the Cukor film, 16 years later Mervyn LeRoy directed a new adaptation of the novel by the hand of Goldwyn Mayer Metro At a time when movie studios were already more than settled and they were betting on great productions. And with ‘Little women’ It could not be less: filmed in technicolor and with decorations and exaggerated costumes, it was one of the great box office of that year.

Starring stars of the time as June Allyson (Jo), Janet Leigh (Meg), Margaret O'Brien (Beth) and the very same Elizabeth Taylor (Amy), the ‘Little women’ de LeRoy arrived at a fairly specific time: the years after World War II. A fact that was easy to compare the War of Secession in which the novel takes place with that new war just ended.

MGM and the public of the time are more interested in extolling the good morals of girls and their role as unconditional support of men, to discover their imperfections, their conflicts, their concerns and learnings that is, deep down, what makes the novel so special Louisa May Alcott.

The Jo of June Allyson She is cheerful and pizpireta and although she insists on saying more than once that she would like to be and have the privileges of men, her character ends falling into the stereotypes of romantic heroines of the productions of the time. In addition, the second part of the tape, which corresponds to adulthood, is hasty and barely lacking internal conflicts for girls.

1994

Starring rising stars at the moment as Winona Ryder (Jo), Kirsten Dunst (young Amy), Trini Alvarado (Meg), Claire Danes (Beth) and with fancy secondaries like Susan Sarandon like Marmee, Christian bale like Laurie and Gabriel Byrne as Professor Bhaer, the ‘Little women’ In 1994 she was nominated for 3 Oscars: Best Actress for Winona Ryder, Best Costumes and Best Soundtrack.

It took 45 years for a new adaptation to appear, but it did so under the direction of Gillian Armstrong, the first woman to lead a version of ‘Little women’ and perhaps, for that reason, she would become the most faithful of all so far by deepening the character of the girls more deeply. And he managed to better capture the spirit of the novel by portraying those customary moments that showed us the day to day of the girls beyond the key moments of the story.

And here, unlike in its predecessors, there was a balance between childhood and adulthood of the March sisters, whose second part had always shown us in a very hurried way. The story focused much more on the characters and their emotions, the lessons learned that made them grow and, above all, talked more about feminism and The role of women of the time.

The Jo of Winona Ryder It perfectly combined the concerns of a young woman who did not fit the patterns of what was expected of a woman at the time: rebellious, with desires, tenacious and contradictory.

And, above all, she recovered from the mere anecdote to which she was delegated in the other adaptations, to the character of Marmee, a matriarch with guts and powerful and that she promoted in her daughters intelligence versus beauty or other virtues understood as feminine of the time.

2019

And just 25 years later comes a new version, a ‘Little women’ of the era millennial and post #MeToo, directed by Greta Gerwig, who already in his first feature film, ‘Lady Bird’ was facing a movie coming of age of a young woman from the early 2000s. And with this latest version, and despite obvious differences, it may be the most faithful in the spirit of history.

The big difference of the Gerwig version is its structure: the story starts practically at the end of the novel and everything we see from there, are the memories of its protagonist, Jo March, chronologically disorganized. A present that is intertwined with memories from different eras, but always with a common denominator.

A bright and contemporary structure that perfectly matches the vitality of the work, full of contrasts between happiness and sadness, and that moves our time to talk about the ambition of women in art, equal pay and above all, intellectual property and the merits that derive from it.

Leaving aside the historical context of the novel, Gerwig is so interested in his characters as its creator, here interpreted by six almost invincible actresses: especially Jo (Saoirse Ronan) and Amy (Florence Pugh), the two March with more ambitious artistic interests and Meg (Emma Watson), Beth (Eliza Scanlen) and Marmee (Laura Dern). They all have its time to breathe in the plot and allows us to get to know each of them in depth, as we read in May Alcott's work.

Gerwig's March sisters are free, ambitious, fights, almost wild. They all dream and have fears, they all grow and suffer and for the first time, verbalize their situation and limitations as women: Jo's tiredness of women being relegated only to Amy's love or awareness that, for women, marriage is an economic contract.

The men around them, Laurie (Timothée Chalamet), Friedrich Bhaer (Louis Garrel) and John Brooke (James Norton), envy their brotherhood and vitality and yearn to be part of their circle, they need them and not the other way around.

With the movie, Greta Gerwig firm a letter of thanks to the author and he allows himself the luxury of playing to confuse reality with fiction, making Jo March the alter ego of the writer and herself. Above all, Gerwig grants a total power to women over their work, an ode to the creative woman without corsetations.

No doubt the ‘Little women’ 2019 would look a lot like the novel if it had been written in our day. Y Louisa May Alcott would be proud.