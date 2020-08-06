"We cannot despair": Memo Vázquez asked for time to see the best level of Atlético de San Luis

Share it:

Memo Vázquez asked for time to see the best level of Atlético de San Luis (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Atlético de San Luis He is not experiencing one of his best moments. After the first two dates of Guard1anes 2020, the potosinos have added only one point and the concern is the defensive part.

Therefore Guillermo Vázquez, coach of the mattress franchise, trusts his players to get out of the adverse situation. "What I hope is that things are done better, make the team play better. Based on that, the results will come ”, he commented.

"Obviously we want to win. We always work for that, but everything comes if you do things right, ”said the Mexican strategist at a press conference, prior to the game against Atlas.

Guillermo Vázquez, coach of the mattress franchise, trusts his players (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

He recognized that there is pressure for not getting a good team performance, so they should focus on training and improve collectively. "Now the results are not what we wanted. It hurts, but we have to work, "he added.

“This takes time. We cannot despair because we are working, we are trying to improve and hopefully everything will happen ”, Vázquez explained, who pointed out that they should shore up the defensive part.

And it is that in all their preparation matches, as well as in the first two days, the tuneros have received goals. Although in the match against Toluca (they lost 3-2) they had a great performance on offense, errors in defense cost them the game in the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

He recognized that there is pressure for not getting the team to function properly (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

"The last match they made us very simple goals because the team was not defending well. We have to improve on that, ”said the Aztec coach.

With only one point in the contest, Memo hopes to add three units against the Foxes to start climbing positions in the table. "Hopefully in this match we can get all three points"he commented.

“It is a dangerous team, I respect any rival. Surely they also want to get out of that situation ”, He expressed about the also complicated panorama of the red and blacks, who have not lost their two meetings and there is talk of an ultimatum of the athletic directive to their coach Rafa Puente.

With only one point in the contest, Memo hopes to add three units against the Foxes (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

"It would be great for me and the team to start adding. I am focused on the team playing better every game and that will allow us to score points, ”said the helmsman of the San Luis Potosí mattresses.

About the absences that the people from Las Tunas will have is the Chilean steering wheel, Luis Felipe Gallegos. "We couldn't take it into account, still a little bit missing of time ”, Memo commented on the injury of the South American.

There will also be the absence of the Mexican defender, Ventura Alvarado, who arrived just a week ago to the potosinos to reinforce the defensive part. "He has already joined this week's work, but does not train the group partner. It is out of date, has not done preseason and has been standing for a long time, ”said Vázquez.

Memo has not defined his initial 11 for the duel against the Guadalajara (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Finally, Memo has not defined his initial 11 for the duel against the Guadalajara, especially in defense. "I need to see people. We have been working on different options back and I'll see who starts ", concluded the technical director.

This Sunday, Atlético de San Luis will receive the black and red Atlas at Alfonso Lastras Stadium. The party will be at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and the television broadcast will be in charge of the network ESPN.

