We Are Who We Are Review: Guadagnino hits the mark on the first try

The first impressions of We Are Who We Are had aroused in us interest and surprise for a story that took us to the heart of a group of teenagers, the sons of American soldiers stationed in a US base in the Veneto. The initial sensation had been one of disorientation; a calculated confusion on the part of the director Luca Guadagnino (Call me by your name, Suspiria) who, in his first experience with television series, chose the path of a spontaneous and sincere story, full of idiosyncrasies, as indeed are adolescence and life itself. Now that the series is about to make its debut on October 9 on Sky Atlantic and streaming on Now Tv, we can finally reveal what we think of the troubled path of Fraser and Caitlin and explain why. We Are Who We Are is one of the most important Sky releases of October.

Right Here, Right Now

We Are Who We Are is an atypical series in the contemporary panorama. The writing of Paolo Giordano, Francesca Manieri and Guadagnino himself hovers beyond the textbook superstructures, while trying to keep rightly on good terms with the grammar for the screen, and it almost becomes a stream of consciousness of its protagonists and supporting actors. A tactic that proves to be successful already in the short term, because there is no better way to represent the contradictions and desperation of adolescence; that ruthless hunger for answers about themselves and the world that oozes from the characters played by Jack Dylan Grazer e Jordan Kristine Seamón, at the mercy of a sea of ​​feelings to be understood and explored relating to parents, friends, one’s own sexuality.

Right Here, Right Now is the unique title that identifies the episodes of the series and only the Roman numerals break the narrative into chapters which, as revealed by Guadagnino himself, it can be experienced as a serial show or as an eight hour long film. Right here and right now, it is time to reiterate it. The screenplay is convulsive and at times bipolar, but it is only the expression of the now and now, without however falling into the didactic; a flow of consciousness that is unprecedented in contemporary Italian and international serial fiction.

An outflow of feelings and moods who does not need to break the fourth wall – even if there is also that, in a delightful curtain – to take the viewer by the hand and accompany him in the whirlwind of adolescence. Because We Are Who We Are finds in the style and direction of Guadagnino a formal expression that detaches itself from the page or, more precisely, it assimilates its essence to transport it to the screen with veiled anarchy, thanks to the photography of Fredrick Wenzel, Yorik Le Saux and Massimiliano Kuveiller – with almost always happy results, despite some slips, especially in the final episode -, between overturned shots, still frames accompanied by diegetic sound and a conscious and mature use of the zoom as an exploration of the subconscious of the characters (as rarely happens in contemporary grammar), who find a happy crasis in the montage of the twenty-six year old Marco Costa.

All at the service ofexploration as free as it is profound of individual feelings and individual ties, supported by a truly enviable playlist, to which are added the original music by Devonté Hynes. Moments in which the spectator himself can lose the thread for a few seconds before realizing that this is due to a change or a reversal of the protagonists, retracing their steps to rethink their present and reshape it in the light of the choices that are revealed them from time to time.

Precisely in this lies the strength of We Are Who We Are, but also its weak point. Because that of Guadagnino, despite appearances, it is not an easy series or for everyone, without falling into a polemic elitism, but limiting itself simply to the fact that, as in a novel by Joyce or Virginia Wolfe, not everyone is willing or has the strength and will to expose themselves to the continuous flow of consciences in the form of images, so much that in the long run this style could be accused of self-satisfaction on the part of the Palermo director, if one were to stop at appearances and not grasp the universal that lurks between the frames.

Also thanks to an excellent performance by almost the entire cast, really fitting – the casting director Carmen Cuba is the same one who selected the protagonists of Stranger Things -, which contributes to immerse the viewer in the liquidity of souls, starting from Jack Dylan Grazer himself, defined by Guadagnino as one of the greatest contemporary actors, with a hyperbole perhaps a little too risky, and from the newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamón, which surprises by giving strength and fragility to the character of Caitlin.

In this regard, it is impossible to overlook the interpretation of Chloë Sevigny as Sarah, Alice Braga as his wife and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), who plays Richard, Caitlin’s father. We also appreciated the performances of the supporting actors, although many unfortunately do not enjoy the same in-depth study and the same attention as the protagonists – we would have liked to have followed the fate of Britney (Francesca Scorsese), Danny (Spence Moore II), Valentina (Beatrice Barichella) and Enrico (Sebastiano Pigazzi) more closely, to name a few.

A non-place at the dawn of an era

We Are Who We Are it is not only the flow of consciousness of adolescence that explodes in the hands of the protagonists, but also represents a precise moment of contemporaneity. Coming out just over a month before the 2020 US elections, Guadagnino’s series – by chance or brilliant marketing strategy – is set in 2016 on the eve of Trump’s election in the White House, against anyone’s expectations. A clear and clear message of change that is also a sign of the times. The authors have rightly declared that they have seized this opportunity also because the representation of contemporaneity in cinema and on TV always smacks of artifact, while it takes time to assimilate the lesson of the present and give it a worthy representation. Four years in the past are therefore more than enough to represent the passage of an era e to instill in the narrative a series of themes with an unequivocal political nuance, which inevitably lead to a thoughtful reflection on our current condition, regardless of the country of origin.

To this contributes the equally apt setting of the series; that of the American military base on Italian soil, built by the set designer Elliott Hostetter in the former migrant center of Bagnoli, in the Province of Padua. A non-place, a piece of America wrapped in a surreal way by the pulsating Venetian province, in a mixture of American, Italian and dialect; of KFC and Domino’s Pizza encysted in a structure where you can’t move a step without an ID Card, which contrast with seedy suburban bars that give underage drinks to the nail – something that will horrify the average American viewer and that it leaves the Italian one incredibly (?) indifferent.

Two separate worlds that interpenetrate, between illegal fuel sales and impromptu last-minute marriages between Americans and Italians. Macro-themes unfold from this microcosm ranging from the role of women in the army to sending soldiers on “peace” missions, from homologation to the stereotypes of a nation and a people to the irrepressible drive for individual freedom.

We Are Who We Are

As we said just now, it is certainly not a walk in the park to follow – and sometimes suffer – the moods and events of the protagonists of this series; this too is part of the very nature not only of the project, but of life itself which finds expression on the screen. Because, if we are allowed to judge the at times truly irritating relationship between Fraser and his mother, we must at the same time calm the impact of our judgment. in the light of the storm surges that shake the respective inner oceans of the protagonists, such as Fraser’s desire to know his father (“Today fathers only matter to those who don’t have them”) and to have experienced as an imposition the mother’s intention to protect him from further suffering.

Or again, and above all, the situation of Caitlin’s family, whose father Richard – an early Trumpian – struggles to accept the change at the top of the base represented by Sarah, a woman and moreover married to another woman, whose son, in his opinion, conditions her daughter’s attitudes towards his suspected homosexual, not realizing the true identity of his daughter, who in her heart repudiates her femininity and finds a kindred soul in Fraser. How Richard does not realize that his stepson Danny seeks recognition in him that goes beyond camaraderie and that pushes him this way to seek their Nigerian origins and to embrace the Islamic faith. To arrive then to Jennifer, Richard’s wife and Danny’s mother, who denies her real name, Lubabah, precisely because she is forced to homologate to feel accepted and who finds in Maggie (Alice Braga) a frugal way out of oppression.

Everyone then he lives the whirlwind of change to make his being emerge. We are who we are, a declaration of intent and an unequivocal affirmation which by nature conceals an unstoppable entropic motion, which rejects homologation and immutable definitions. A chiseling process that lasts a lifetime, but which sees adolescence as the topical moment in which entropy is more evident than ever. For this the world of adults and adolescents in We Are Who We Are – and in real life – it travels on two distinct tracks and at two different speeds.

The discovery – and the construction – of a feeling like love, the choice of the subject on which to decline it, the uncertainty about one’s own sexual identity, the experimentation of various alternatives. All this is part of the intricate interior picture painted on screen by Guadagnino in great detail and with a feeling that is neither condescending nor judgmental, but which gives us back a world that allows itself to be looked at in its fragility and its alleged certainties.