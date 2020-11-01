We Are Who We Are, Jack Dylan Grazer praises Luca Guadagnino: “A true visionary”

After the success of the roles in IT e Shazam!, young Jack Dylan Grazer recently stood out for the ruolo da protagonista in We Are Who We Are, a series that signed Luca Guadagnino’s television debut.

Interviewed by Collider, the Californian actor told what it was like working with the director of Call Me By Your Name: “It was fantastic. Luca is a true visionary and he manages to exemplify a feeling with words in a perfect way. He is very linguistic and articulate, and he really helped me immerse myself in Fraser. He helped me a lot throughout the process and it was fantastic. Plus, sometimes we joined forces and exchanged creative ideas and inputs. It was truly a wonderful experience. “

Grazer revealed that the first thing that prompted him to join the project was the “script writing. It was very deeply written. It was perfect and true to real life. Playing Fraser was definitely difficult for me. I was used to playing comic characters, where I could just talk very quickly. But when I played Frase, it was mostly about immersing myself in the character and focusing on him. “

To find out more, we leave you to our review of We Are Who We Are, which we remember being available for viewing on Sky.