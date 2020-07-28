We Are Who We Are, friendship and summer in the trailer of the Sky and HBO series by Guadagnino

Share it:

Sky and HBO have finally released online the first and beautiful official full trailer of the wait We Are What We Are, a dramatic and adolescent television series written and directed by the noble Luca Guadagnino (Call me by your name, Suspiria) and set in Italy, in a warm local summer.

Among the producers are Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment is Mario Gianani for Wildside, in addition to Guadagnino, Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway and Francesco Melzi d’Eril. We are who we are is written by the director of Call me by your name, together with Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri.

The series is described as a training story, which has as its protagonists two American teenagers who, together with their military and civilian families, live on an American military base in Italy. The topics covered are therefore friendship, first loves and more generally the mysteries of adolescence.

They are part of the cast, among others, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamón, the beautiful Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Tom Mercier, Spence Moore II, Corey Knight, Francesca Scorsese, Sebastiano Pigazzi and Beatrice Barichella. The filming of We are who we are had started just over a year ago.

The series is certainly among the top projects of Sky Atlantic and also of HBO, and will be broadcast in Italy starting from October 9, 2020. We can't wait to see it.