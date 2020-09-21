We Are Who We Are: first impressions of Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series

The name of Luca Guadagnino has made his way among the tutelary deities of local cinema, especially after the success of Call Me With Your Name, a film that earned James Ivory an Oscar for the screenplay. The poetics of the Palermo director had found one of its highlights precisely in the tale of summer and the feelings of two young people (Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer), and then declined it in a horror key in the remake of one of Dario Argento’s masterpieces, Suspiria.

Having proved himself in the feature film, in the documentary and in the world of commercials, Guadagnino thus decides to relate to the grammar of the small screen and does it big. We Are Who We Are it is in fact a Sky / HBO series produced by The Apartment – Wildside with Small Forward and actually marks his debut in television series. Eight episodes, with a duration varying between fifty and seventy minutes, which will be broadcast starting from 9 October on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOWTV. In the meantime, we report our impressions on this new product, after having seen the first four episodes that make up the show.

A small glimpse of the United States in Italy

Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) is a shy and introverted 14 year old, moved from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mother Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and wife Maggie (Alice Braga), both military; the first has just been appointed General and is about to take command of the base. The move turns out to be traumatic for Fraser, who has left friendships and affections in the Big Apple and finds himself wandering around the base and neighboring areas, showing a clear bipolarity in the complicated relationship with the mother.

The boy thus meets Jonathan (Tom Mercier), who will be Sarah’s assistant, and falls in love with him, but the decisive meeting for him is the one with Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), who has lived on the base for years, has a strong bond with her father and a complicated relationship with her own femininity; in fact, the girl has the habit of dressing in men’s clothes. Although Caitlin is perfectly integrated into the group of teenagers that populate this small corner of the United States in Italy, Fraser’s road to acceptance will certainly not be downhill and will lead the two to forge a relationship that will cause envy and discontent.

We are who we are

The first episodes of We Are Who We Are do not betray the premises and intentions of Guadagnino, displacing us with an adolescent stream of consciousness made up of sequences of life lived in search of identity and friendship. Fraser’s wandering is a continuous immersion in maelstrom that stirs his soul, but we soon discover with pleasure that the character played by Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam) is not a mere whim of Guadagnino’s writing, but the leader of a group of young people in search of themselves, who at the same time they have to navigate a life that must be taken and consumed in the moment to continue to keep burning the flame of an eternal becoming that never seems to lead to anything, but which actually adds a piece of that identity to each sequence.

We are who we are. Whatever this phrase means to the protagonists, this is the selling point of the HBO series. This implies a different judgment depending on the approach that the viewer decides to adopt towards a creature also in constant definition, like life itself. Those who expect a classic narrative where the exposure is part of a process of construction of meaning that guarantees horizontality and linearity to the plot, perhaps will find themselves partly disappointed.

Although in subtext these elements are all present in some way, each episode of We Are Who We Are it is a cross-section of experience that stratifies levels of interpretation of the characters, sometimes discordant. But, after all, adolescence is the epitome of uncertainty and experimentation and Guadagnino wallows in this – sometimes too much – trying to translate into images the restlessness of being young, which we had already experienced in some works by Xavier Dolan, whose stylistic and thematic influence we grasp in certain fragments , while not reaching the apexes.

Anonymous

A restlessness that in the series translates into a varied humanity, stretched between individualism and integration at the same time. If in Guadagnino’s most iconic film the protagonists aspired to mutual identification, such as to assign each other the name of the other, in We Are Who We Are the trend is almost the opposite; an anonymity that slips into the polynomial of bodies and minds, thanks also to the good performance of the cast.

The one and the whole, the single and the group, as evidenced by the most surreal of the episodes seen so far, the one in which Craig (Corey Knight), a twenty year old soldier, decides to get married out of the blue with Valentina (Beatrice Barichella) giving life to a celebration that leads to lysergic celebrations, where bodies and minds mix and then let go, against the backdrop of a deserted villa.

The emblem and expression of these restless souls crammed into mortal shells is Caitlin, who it would like to be other than what it is, shunning her destiny of femininity in search of a relationship that takes into account her feeling more and more male with each passing day. A widespread confusion that of our characters, whether of a sexual or social nature, which leaves us helpless in the face of the magmatic evolution of souls, just as Caitlin remains impotent in the face of the appearance of the first cycle, as if he had considered the possibility that a solid belief could preserve her from the biological cycles of her sex.

In short, behind the apparent stillness of the images and the laxity of the narration there are many aspects that we hope will be further explored in the course of subsequent episodes. For now we can only promote this series, net of a narrative structure and a style that will certainly not be able to satisfy all palates, but if you are a fan of Guadagnino, you will find bread for your teeth.