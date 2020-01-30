We are totally devastated: Vanessa Byrant, widow of Kobe

Share it:

Vanessa Bryant spoke publicly on Wednesday for the first time since the helicopter accident in which her husband Kobe Bryant, one of her daughters and seven other people died.

Bryant's widow turned to the Instagram social network to thank people around the world for their solidarity since Sunday, when the tragedy occurred.

In addition, he announced the formation of a fund to support the other families mourned by the accident.

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A shared publication of Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) on 29 Jan, 2020 at 4:59 PST





"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa Bryant wrote.

The Bryant would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in April. They had four daughters, including Gianna, the 13-year-old teenager who died when the helicopter collapsed.

It was the first statement issued by the former basketball player's family since the misfortune occurred. The Los Angeles Lakers, the team in which Bryant played for 20 years, winning five championships, held a media meeting on Wednesday, as well as his first practice since the death of his retired star.

The Lakers were going to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, but the match was postponed as a show of respect to Bryant, the other victims and the duel over the deaths. The next Lakers game is scheduled for Friday, hosting Portland.

An announcement about the plans for a funeral or ceremony in memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant has not been issued. Vanessa Bryant asked to continue respecting her family's privacy, while beginning to "navigate this new reality."