"We are the new team of pelones": eight children shave to support their friend with leukemia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is a solidarity act that has been viralized in the last hours on social networks, those where many times the insult and criticism prevail for absurd issues. In this case, there was no doubt. All users were surprised and applauded the action taken by some eleven year old children.

Their names are Victor, Alfonso, Pablo, Martin, Diego, David, Hugo and Noah. They are a group of friends who have decided to shave their heads, all together, in solidarity with David, a partner who suffers from leukemia and that he felt bad because he was losing his hair due to the strong treatment he received.

The beautiful gesture happened at the Barbería Cartagena in Madrid. The hairdressers did not leave their astonishment. So much so that the cut was free and even the manager ended up shaving.

The Facebook page 'Juegoterapia' has made it public on social networks and was instantly shared by thousands of users praising the action that these little ones had had. "Piece of example these children give, instead of so much evil with bullying", you could read in one of the comments.

The publication was accompanied by the following text: "David did not like the idea of ​​losing his hair too much, he didn't feel very comfortable with that. I thought everyone was going to notice and they were going to comment. What I didn't know is that His friends had a plan. An incredibly wonderful plan. "

The page continues to tell the story about how it developed: "Everyone stayed at the Barbería Cartagena in Madrid and the hairdressers had to peel eight heads instead of one. And so impressed they were left with the gesture that the kids got the cut for free. There they were all together, as a team; why what being alone scares, with friends it is even fun"

These children are already famous in their Colegio Caldeiro Foundation in Madrid. You already know them as "the bald group", or as they call themselves,"the team of the pelones".

Now, David will have more strength to continue facing the chemotherapy process. You will stop staying at home out of shame and you can go outside with a smile surrounded by "bald" friends.