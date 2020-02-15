We are the Best, Disney + Series

Share it:

A ruthless lawyer who drives drunk is sentenced by a judge to train a team of kids who play hockey. He learns to work as a team while the boys improve their game, but sending a drunkard to have fun with some kids doesn't seem like the best option, right?

Well, the success of ‘We are the best’(Stephen Herek, 1992), its sequels‘The best are back’(Sam Weisman, 1994),‘The return of the best’(Robert Lieberman, 1996) and the animated series‘Powerful ducks’(Blair Peters, 1996), prove otherwise.

In Disney + they are convinced that Powerful Ducks they can return in series form and, for this, they have made sure to have the same Emilio Estévez, protagonist of the original trilogy.

"Emilio Estevez will repeat his iconic role as the beloved coach Gordon Bombay in the new original Disney series + ‘The Mighty Ducks’”, They have explained from the producer.

"Once duck, always duck!”Estévez announces in a statement. "After 25 years, I am delighted to tie my skates, put on the Bombay coach's jacket and play the iconic character again for this new chapter of the franchise 'The Mighty Ducks'. Similarly, I am delighted to return to my old grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their new and exciting platform, Disney +"

Together with Estévez, the incorporation of Lauren Graham (Gil The Gilmore Girls ’), Brady noon (‘Good guys’) and a good list of new faces among which appear Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee sow, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Maxwell Simkins Y De’Jon Watts.

"In today's Minnesota, the Powerful Ducks have gone from being losers to an ultra competitive and powerful youth hockey team”, Explains the official synopsis. "After an Evan (Noon) of 12 years was expelled without ceremonies of the Ducks, he and his mother Alex (Graham) They decided to build their own team of misfits to challenge the ruthless competitive culture of winning at all costs of youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estévez), discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game"